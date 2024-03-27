South India's highest-paid actress charges Rs 12 crore a film, not Nayanthara, Samantha, Pallavi; left Bollywood when...

South India's highest-paid actress charges more per film than Nayanthara, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Tamannaah Bhatia, Sai Pallavi, Rashmika Mandanna, and even Aishwarya Rai

Gone are the days when south Indian cinema was considered any lesser than Bollywood. These days, both in terms of viewership and earnings, films from the four south industries – Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam – are competing with Hindi films. The actors working in these industries, too, are challenging their Bollywood counterparts. The highest-paid actress in south has never seen success in Hindi films and is yet a force to reckon with

The highest-paid actress in south India

Trisha Krishnan is reported to be the only actress in south to command a double-figure salary (Rs 10 crore or more) for a single film. For her appearance in the upcoming Kamal Haasan-starrer Thug Life (earlier called KH 234), Trisha is reportedly being paid Rs 12 crore. Times of India reported last year that this marks the first time a south actress is being paid over Rs 10 crore for one film. This makes Trisha the highest-paid actress in all of south India. Trisha mader her Bollywood debut opposite Akshay Kumar in Khatta Meetha in 2010. But following the film's box office failure, she turned her back on Hindi films and resumed focus on Tamil and Telugu films again.

How Trisha beat contemporaries like Nayanthara, Samantha

The two reigning queens of south cinema currently are Nayanthara and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, both of whom work in Tamil and Telugu industries (and occasionally Hindi as well). Both these actresses are reported to be earning Rs 8-10 crore for a single film. Trisha was also in the same bracket till 2022 but has moved ahead. Aishwarya Rai also charged Rs 10 crore for her appearance in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan. Younger stars like Rashmika Mandanna, Pooja Hegde, and Tamannaah Bhatia all earn somewhere around the Rs 5 crore range, while rising star Sai Pallavi takes home lesser than that.

Trisha Krishnan’s upcoming films

At age 40, Trisha has shown no signs of slowing down, appearing in blockbusters each year. She appeared in the two Ponniyin Selvan films that collectively earned Rs 800 crore, followed by the year 2023’s highest-grossing Tamil film Leo. The actress now has five films lined up. Apart from Thug Life, she has Vidaa Muyarchi opposite Ajith Kumar, Ram opposite Mohanlal, Vishwambara opposite Chiranjeevi, and Identity opposite Tovino Thomas.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.