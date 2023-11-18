Headlines

Trisha Krishnan slams Mansoor Ali Khan for his 'sexist, misogynistic' remark on her: 'People like him...'

Trisha Krishnan issued a strong statement about Mansoor Ali Khan's sexist remark made on her, and said, "I am grateful never to have shared screen space with someone as pathetic as him."

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 18, 2023, 11:07 PM IST

Actress Trisha has reacted to actor Mansoor Ali Khan's sexist, objectionable remark made about her on a public platform. Trisha and Mansoor were seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj's recent hit, Leo. The actors didn't share screenspace but they had prominent roles in the Thalapathy Vijay-starrer. 

On Saturday, Trisha issued a statement on her social media handles and slammed Mansoor strongly, and wrote, "A recent video has come to my notice where Mr Mansoor Ali Khan has spoken about me in a vile and disgusting manner. I strongly condemn this and find it sexist, disrespectful, misogynistic, repulsive and in bad taste. He can keep wishing but I am grateful never to have shared screen space with someone as pathetic as him and I will make sure it never happens for the rest of my film career as well. People like him bring a bad name to mankind." 

Here's the post

Trisha's statement against Mansoor won the support of her fans. Several netizens bashed Mansoor for his 'distasteful' remark on Trisha. A netizen wrote, "Ignore the hate Trish. You deserve only love and respect You are the purest soul In the industry. Sending all the happiness in your way." Another netizen wrote, "Shame on him! He thinks he can get away with anything he does or says. Hopefully, we don’t get to see him again in LCU. @Dir_Lokesh. We stand with you @trishtrashers."

About Leo

Starring Thalapathy Vijay and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the Tamil action-packed thriller Leo continues to break box office records as the film has now crossed the Rs 500 crore mark worldwide. Leo has now become the third Tamil film of all time to achieve this feat after 2.0 and Jailer, both starring Rajinikanth.

The film already became the highest-grossing film in Vijay's career within just four days when it earned Rs 300 crore worldwide and now on its tenth day of release, the film has entered the Rs 500 crore club. Leo is also on its way to earn Rs 300 crore in India as the film has already collected Rs 285 crore at the domestic box office. 

