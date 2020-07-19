'Soorarai Pottru' surprise announcement: 'Kaattu Payale' song to be unveiled on Suriya's birthday

The surprise announcement for Suriya's 'Soorarai Pottru' is here. Director Sudha Kongara has revealed a poster-cum-first look from the movie's upcoming song 'Kaattu Payale'. The track is slated to be released on the lead actor Suriya's birthday.

Sudha took to Twitter to share the news along with the poster. She revealed that a teaser video of the song 'Kaattu Payale', which would be a minute long, would be shared on Suriya's birthday, which happens to be on July 23. The song would come out at 10 am.

"1 Min video of #KaattuPayale on 23rd July at 10 AM. Advance Happy Birthday @Suriya_offl #SooraraiPottru," she wrote alongside the image.

See her tweet here:

1 Min video of #KaattuPayale on 23rd July at 10 AM. Advance Happy Birthday @Suriya_offl #SooraraiPottru pic.twitter.com/gJ2oIIvb27 — Sudha Kongara (@DirSudhaKongara) July 19, 2020

Sharing a teaser poster featuring lead actors Suriya and Aparna Balamurali, the makers revealed that an announcement related to 'Soorarai Pottru' would be made at 4 pm. Soon after a hashtag on the Tamil film, made on a budget of Rs. 15 crore, started trending on Twitter.