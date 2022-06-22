Headlines

Sobhita Dhulipala's old interview about love, wedding goes viral amid dating rumours with Naga Chaitanya

Sobhita Dhulipala is rumoured to be dating Telugu superstar Naga Chaitanya. The two have, however, remained silent about the reports in the media.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 22, 2022, 01:24 PM IST

The popular web series Made In Heaven actress Sobhita Dhulipala is currently making headlines, courtesy of news reports that claim the star is dating Telugu superstar Naga Chaitanya. While there has been a deafening silence from the two parties involved about these unverified rumours, reports suggest that the Naga and Sobhita have been seeing each other for some time now. 

According to rumours, Chaitanya was seen with Sobhita Dhulipala in his new home, which is not the first time they have been seen together. Naga Chaitanya has purchased a beautiful property in the Jubilee Hills neighbourhood of Hyderabad, which is now under construction. The two, Naga Chaitanya and Shobita Dhulipala, were reportedly sighted visiting the location, most likely taking a tour around the place. "After a few hours, they left together in the same car," a source told Pinkvilla as per a report in IANS.

Now, amid the rumours of Naga and Sobhita dating, an interview where the latter spoke about her ideal romantic partner and her marriage plans has surfaced on the internet. 

In an interview in 2019, Sobhita had told Filmfare that her understanding of love comes from her understanding of what freedom means. "I understand what freedom means, so from there comes my understanding of love. I’ve become such a self-sufficient person, be it physically, financially, or emotionally. Hence I want to be in the company of someone who’s inspiring, creative, kind and curious about life. That kind of relationship can last forever," Sobhita had told the publication. 

Talking about how she would want her wedding celebrations to be, in the same interview, Sobhita had said, "One moment I'm attracted to the shenanigans of marriage, the great food, sindoor, gifts and celebration. It’s like a childish dream. But in reality, I’ve seen so many fall apart. If my partner expects me to be compromising, would I be willing to walk that extra mile? I don’t know. But I’m sure, if and when I get married, it won’t be a dhoom dhaam (full of pomp) wedding. I’m certain I’m going to wear a plain cotton saree, go to the registrar and get done with it."

Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya's ex-wife and actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who came across a ridiculous write-up about the two --Naga and Sobhita, dating, became enraged and dispatched the trolls in style. She asked the media to move on, stating that the parties engaged in the rumours had plainly moved on as well.

"Rumours on girl - Must be true!! Rumours on boy - Planted by girl!! Grow up guys. Parties involved have clearly moved on. you should move on too!! Concentrate on your work, on your families, move on!!", Samantha cited an article uploaded by a Twitter handle that alleged her involvement in the matter.

On the work front, Samantha will be next seen in Shakuntalam and Yashoda. She is actively filming for the movie Kushi in which she will be seen opposite Arjun Reddy fame Vijay Deverakonda. Naga Chaitanya will be seen making his Hindi film debut in Laal Singh Chaddha, and Sobhita who was last seen in Major has Ponniyan Selvan and the Hindi remake of The Night Manager in her kitty. 

