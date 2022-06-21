Koffee With Karan season 7: Samantha Ruth Prabhu to open up on her divorce with Naga Chaitanya

Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Karan Johar/File photo

Koffee With Karan season 7: Samantha Ruth Prabhu is to appear on Karan Johar's celebrity talk show Koffee With Karan. Samantha's disclosure on the show about the reasons for her divorce from ex-husband Naga Chaitanya has sparked conjecture. As per a report in IANS, Samantha has now spoken up on the show about her divorce from Ye Maya Chesave star Naga Chaitanya, according to social media rumours.

Samantha, who was obligated to respond to one of the questions on Koffee With Karan, did so in the most humble manner, according to sources. It's unclear whether or not this part will make it into the final cut.

This topic has grabbed everyone's interest for the time being. Koffee with Karan will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on July 7.

Though the Oh Baby actress revealed how she felt when she realised she had to divorce Naga Chaitanya, she has kept the reason for the divorce a secret since then. The cause of their split has remained a mystery to their admirers, with neither party saying anything.

Meanwhile, Samantha recently reacted to reports of her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya dating Made In Heaven actress Sobhita Dhulipala.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu on Tuesday called out a publication for its report claiming she was behind "fake stories" regarding her former husband, actor Naga Chaitanya.

Samantha and Chaitanya, who tied the knot in October 2017, had announced their separation last year.

Responding to an article released by an online entertainment portal, which claimed that the "Family Man" star is planting negative stories about Chaitanya, the actor said wrote people need to "grow up".

"Rumours on girl - Must be true! Rumours on boy - Planted by girl! Grow up guys... Parties involved have clearly moved on... You should move on too! Concentrate on your work... On your families... Move on!" she wrote on Twitter.

Samantha, 35,has been at the receiving end of several personal attacks since her public announcement of the divorce.

Last year, the actor had put a statement responding to "false rumours and stories" being spread in the media against her and said a divorce is "an extremely painful process" but the "relentless personal attacks" have made it more difficult.

"They say I had affairs, never wanted children, that I am an opportunist and now that I have had abortions. A divorce in itself is an extremely painful process. Let alone allowing me the time to heal. This attack on me personally, has been relentless. But I promise you this, I will never allow this or anything else they say, break me," she had written.

On the work front, Samantha will be starring in pan-India project Yashoda, Gunasekhar's directorial "Shaakuntalam" and Indian version of Prime Video's Citadel. She will be making Hollywood debut with BAFTA winner Philip John's movie Arrangements of Love.

(With input from Agencies)