Shilpi Raj’s MMS leaked, singer urges social media users to not share video

An MMS of Shilpi Raj, a well-known vocalist in Bhojpuri cinema, has been leaked. After Bhojpuri actresses Trishakar Madhu and Priyanka Pandit, Shilpi Raj's private video is becoming increasingly popular on social media. Shilpi Raj, a few days after the video’s leak, went live on social media, pleading people not to post the video.



Shilpi Raj went live on social media when the MMS was leaked and cried. She said that, "I have a happy atmosphere here, I have a marriage here." Some people write, while others upload videos on YouTube. Please, whatever you do, help me. Until today, we have never spoken to anyone in a loud voice. Is it my fault that I come from a small, poor family?"





“I have not come forth on my own,' Shilpi Raj stated. You've brought me up to speed. I've received your affection. In school, I used to sing. People have begun to have problems now that I have a small name. We engage in our own songs so that you can continue to entertain people. Why are you uploading explicit videos on YouTube? Nothing is making sense to me. People are making derogatory remarks and wondering who my boyfriend is.”





Shilpi Raj is currently a topic on the internet because of an explicit video in which she can be seen with her boyfriend.



If you don’t know who she is, Shilpi Raj is a rising star in Bhojpuri cinema . Shilpi Raj has collaborated on many songs alongside Khesari Lal Yadav, Pawan Singh, Ritesh Pandey, Samar Singh, Arvind Akela Kallu and other big stars from Bhojpuri film industry. On social media, her songs are also highly popular.