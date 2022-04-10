Abhishek Bachchan opens up on Aaradhya's 'leaked' videos, reveals what Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has taught her

Daughter of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya Bachchan is among the most popular star kids and her pictures and videos often get leaked on social media. Now, her dad Abhishek, who is currently busy promoting his recent release 'Dasvi', has reacted to the same denying all the reports that her pictures and videos had been leaked from her school.

Talking to Indian Express, the 'Bob Biswas' actor said that there is no point analysing Aaradhya's pictures and videos being circulated on the internet as he mentioned that the paparazzi shoots her whenever she steps out of the house. He even added what his wife Aishwarya has taught to their daughter about the same.

"Her mother teaches her to be very thankful and humble about the fact that people will want to see her, appreciate that and don’t take it as a privilege. And know that in time to come, as and when and if you become a professional in this sphere, you have to work very hard", the actor was quoted telling the leading news portal. The 'Dhoom' star even stated that his 'Raavan' co-star had already told him about the same when their daughter was younger, adding that they have to accept it since Aaradhya is not just the daughter of two actors, but the granddaughter of two actors as well, referring to his parents and legendary actors Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan.



READ | Aaradhya Bachchan's UNSEEN PHOTO from school goes viral; netizens call her 'cute'

In December 2021, Junior Bachchan had said in an interview that he can accept those who target him as he is a public figure but targeting Aaradhya is completely unacceptable and he will not tolerate it. "I'm fair game, I am a public figure, that's fine. My daughter is out of bounds to you", the actor was quoted telling BollywoodLife.