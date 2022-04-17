Shehnaaz Gill gives away major spoiler of KGF Chapter 2

Shehnaaz Gill-KGF 2

Shehnaaz Gill has become a fan of KGF Chapter 2. The actress is impressed by Yash and the team in such a way, that she gave away a major spoiler of the film on her social media. A few days back, the Honsla Rakh actress shared her feeling about watching KGF Chapter 2 and asserted the fact that she 'loved the violence.' A few moments later, actress Srinidhi Shetty responded to her tweet and said, "Thankyouuu." Shehnaaz got excited after reading her reply, and in that excitement, she gave away a major event of the film, and replied to Srinidhi saying, "Arre koi baat nhi thank you ki kya jaroorat thi itna toh banta tha aap ke liye .. akhir Rocky bhai ke liye goli khaii app ne…..loved ur performance."

Here's Shehnaaz's spoiler tweet

Arre koi baat nhi thank you ki kya jaroorat thi itna toh banta tha aap ke liye .. akhir Rocky bhai ke liye goli khaii app ne ….. loved ur performance.. — Shehnaaz Gill (@ishehnaaz_gill) April 15, 2022



Shehnaaz soon realised that she gave away too much information, and she added another reply saying, "It was a hangover of the movie... ab kuch nhi bolugi sorry itna socha nhi tha...dil ki baat muh pe aagayi …. Control shehnaz control."

It was a hangover of the movie ab kuch nhi bolugi sorry itna socha nhi tha dil ki baat muh pe aagayi …. Control shehnaz control — Shehnaaz Gill (@ishehnaaz_gill) April 15, 2022

A day after Gill's tweet, the leading star Rocky Bhai aka Yash also acknowledged Shehnaaz's thoughts about the film and said, "Thank you."

Here's Yash's reply to Shehnaaz

Thank you — Yash (@TheNameIsYash) April 16, 2022

After reading Yash's reply, many of Gill's supporters shared their happiness over the actor's gesture. A user commented, "Oo ye dekha mabahot khude hu etana bada superstar Sana ko reply da Raha ha. Thank you Yash ji." Another fan added, "Thank you so much sir for behalf oh @ishehnaaz_gill fan ...u reply her ..and I must tell the movie is superb amazing u no doubt u r a grt actor and good human being also" One of Shehnaaz fan added, "I just can't believe on my eyes that @TheNameIsYash sir replied sana. Thank you so much sir U r a true legend for sure And the movie was breathtaking... Ur contribute on this movie is remarkable as always. Ur the real king of all industry."