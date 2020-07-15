'Shehnaaz Gill exploded with her infectious energy': 'Kurta Pajama' choreographer-director Rahul Shetty

Shehnaaz Gill is all set to be seen in a new single titled 'Kurta Pajama' alongside Tony Kakkar. The song will be out soon and is directed by choreographer Rahul Shetty and it will be out on July 17, 2020. He has worked before in Race 3, ABCD franchise, Baaghi 2, Housefull 4, DJ Bravo's 'The Chamiya song' and all songs of Street Dancer 3D in which he made Prabhudeva dance to his tunes.

In a statement, Rahul shared about the song stating, "Well, the feeling is amazing because I was living with the thought that I won't be able to shoot this year because of the current scenario but I am so glad I got to direct this song in this phase of lockdown with so many limitations, less manpower, less equipment and less time. We shot this in almost 6-8 hours. I have choreographed one song for Tony Kakkar before. One fine day I got a call from Tony and Anshul saying they have this song 'Kurta Pajama' and wanted to collaborate on the same."

He added, "Without any thought, I said yes because I loved the title 'Kurta Pajama'. It is such a simple hook yet so catchy it is. First time I got to hear this track, I was glued to it. The moment I heard the song I was humming it already. This how I landed directing this amazing tune. The flavour of this song is a very new age and also choreography wise I have not over choreographed it but went with the flow of the song with just one simple hook-step in which all can groove to it."

While talking about Shehnaaz and Tony, Shetty went on to say, "Tony Kakkar, the multi-faceted music composer whose songs are so trendy and super hits, the louder his work speaks exactly the opposite he is very shy and reserved as a person. But that is what makes him special and different. You will see him move and groove in 'Kurta Pajama'. Shehnaaz, this girl is an energy bomb. The first time l met her, she quietly came to my studio but with time she exploded with her infectious energy and we were just laughing all the time. She is always so excited about doing different things and very eager to work with her honesty. But beware, she looks cute in person but the moment she is in front of the camera she will blow your mind with her beauty and charm!"