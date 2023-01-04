Shahid Kapoor wonders if people will like 'new phase' of his life as he teases his OTT debut with Farzi, Watch

Credit: Shahid Kapoor/Instagram

On Wednesday, Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor teased fans about the 'new phase' of his life and his role in the upcoming web series Farzi. Taking to Instagram, OTT platform Amazon Prime Video shared a special video which they captioned, "Naya saal Naya maal."

In the video, Shahid could be heard saying, "Mere zindagi ka naya phase..kya logon ko pasand aega?..Par artist to artist hota hai na (Will people love the new phase of my life? But artist is an artist)." The video indicates that the Kabir Singh actor might be playing the role of a painter in the upcoming series.

Helmed by Raj and DK, the series also stars actor Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles and will stream exclusively on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. Farzi marks the digital debut of Shahid. Soon after he shared the video, fans swamped the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons and shared their excitement."SO EXCITED FOR THIS ONE!!," a fan commented. Another fan wrote, "East or west, Shahid is the BEST." "Finally, ab maza aayega. 1saal se wait kar raha hu," a fan wrote.

Earlier, in an interview, the Jersey star revealed that he immediately agreed to be a part of the show as he had loved Manoj Bajpayee's spy thriller series. Talking to Hindustan Times, Shahid said, "I had loved Raj and DK’s The Family Man 2. They called me for a film, I asked if they had a show for me. They went ‘really?’, and I said yes! It’s exciting to collaborate with people who are at the top of their game, and in India they are the best of the best."

Meanwhile, Shahid was last seen in Gowtam Tinnanuri`s sports drama film Jersey with Mrunal Thakur which failed to impress the audience at the box office despite him getting positive reviews for his performance.He will be next seen in director Ali Abbas Zafar`s upcoming action film Bloody Daddy. The official release date of the film is still awaited. (With inputs from ANI)

