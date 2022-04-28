Farzi: Shahid Kapoor's first look from Raj & DK's web series out

Farzi

Shahid Kapoor is all set to make a grand debut in the digital world with Raj & DK's series Farzi, and the first look of Kapoor has been launched by Amazon Prime Video. The OTT platform has announced a slew of new releases, and Farzi is among the most-awaited ones. With Farzi, Shahid will share screen space with talents like Vijay Sethupathi, Kay Kay Menon, and Amol Palekar.

Amazon released the first still from the series, which gave a glimpse of Shahid's character as a small-time artist who gets indulged in the web of crime, and it leads to an unexpected rollercoaster ride. The post gave an insight into the world of Farzi by saying, "A small-time artist working out of his grandfather’s printing press has designed the ultimate con job - a crime uniquely suited to him - and gets pulled into the murky, high stakes world of all that it demands. A fiery, unorthodox task force officer has made it his mission to rid the country of the menace this poses in this fast-paced, edgy one-of-a-kind thriller."

Netizens are raving over the announcement, and they shared their happiness over the first look. A user added, "Shahid, KK Menon, Vijay Sethupathi are bhai aaj hi maar daaloge kya." Another user added, "Can’t wait." One of the netizen added, "Amazing cast and crew. Already excited." Another netizen added, "Shahid kapoor and vijay sethupathi in one show?! Say less. Day one, i m there."

On the work front Shahid was last seen in sports drama Jersey. Although the film got rave reviews, it failed to do wonders at the box office. On the other side, Vijay Sethupathi's latest romantic-comedy Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal with Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Nayanthara released on Thursday, coinciding with Samantha's birthday.