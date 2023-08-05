Samantha Ruth Prabhu took Rs 25 crore for myositis treatment from Telugu superstar? Actress says 'I can easily...'

Headlines

Sushmita Sen reacts to being called ‘gold digger’ after rumoured relationship with Lalit Modi: ‘I don’t need to…’

Meet Aparajita Rai, first female IPS officer from Sikkim who cleared UPSC exam with AIR..

Haryana violence: Authorities bulldozed around 15 illegal constructions on 2.6 acres of land in Nuh

Viral video: Woman handles multiple snakes barehanded, leaves netizens bewildered

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Shailesh Lodha wins lawsuit against producer Asit Modi, to get Rs 1 crore in dues

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Sushmita Sen reacts to being called ‘gold digger’ after rumoured relationship with Lalit Modi: ‘I don’t need to…’

Meet Aparajita Rai, first female IPS officer from Sikkim who cleared UPSC exam with AIR..

Haryana violence: Authorities bulldozed around 15 illegal constructions on 2.6 acres of land in Nuh

7 Indian cricketers who have acted in Bollywood movies

Virat Kohli's 7 most expensive watches

Bodybuilding: 10 Indian dishes with highest protein

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

5 healthier, natural alternatives of sugar for your coffee

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Allu Arjun, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan attend Madhu Mantena-Ira Trivedi wedding reception

Alia Bhatt drops photos with Ranveer Singh from Manish Malhotra's event, shares funny BTS story

ASI continues survey at Gyanvapi complex, Muslim side present at mosque

Rahul Gandhi On SC's Order, Haryana Violence Update, Ram Mandir & More, News Wrap, Aug 04

Supreme Court stays conviction of Rahul Gandhi un 'Modi' surname defamation case, to be MP again

Sushmita Sen reacts to being called ‘gold digger’ after rumoured relationship with Lalit Modi: ‘I don’t need to…’

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Shailesh Lodha wins lawsuit against producer Asit Modi, to get Rs 1 crore in dues

Samantha Ruth Prabhu took Rs 25 crore for myositis treatment from Telugu superstar? Actress says 'I can easily...'

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Samantha Ruth Prabhu took Rs 25 crore for myositis treatment from Telugu superstar? Actress says 'I can easily...'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu reacts to rumours of her taking Rs 25 crore from a Telugu superstar for her myositis treatment.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 05, 2023, 12:49 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Recently, there were reports that Samantha Ruth Prabhu borrowed Rs 25 crore from a Telugu superstar for her myositis treatment. However, now the actress has finally opened up on the matter and dismissed the reports with her savage reply. 

On Saturday, Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to her Instagram and penned a note dismissing rumours of taking Rs 25 crore from a Telugu superstar for her treatment. The actress wrote, “25 cores to treat myositis!? Someone got you a pretty bad deal. I am glad I am only spending the smallest fraction of that.” 

The actress further added, “And, I don't think I was paid in marbles for all the work I've done in my career. So, I can easily take care of myself. Thank you. Myosotis is a condition thousands
suffer from. Let's please be responsible with the information we put out regarding the treatment.” 

For the unversed, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently on a break from films. The actress took a break for 6 months to focus on her health as according to reports, she will soon be undergoing treated for myositis in the US. 

The actress completed her schedule for Kushi and the Indian installment of Citadel and since then she has been posting pictures and keeping her fans updated about her healing journey. The actress shared pictures of taking blessings from the divine Devi at Golden Temple in Vellore, enjoying a peaceful yoga session with Sadhguru at Isha Yoga Centre, and later enjoying a holiday in Bali.

Meanwhile, Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be next seen in the movie Kushi which also stars Vijay Deverakonda. Helmed by Shiva Nirvana, The movie revolves around the love story of an army officer and a mountain girl. The romantic drama is scheduled to release on September 1. She also has Raj and DK’s Indian Installment of Citadel wherein she will be starring with Varun Dhawan.

Read Samantha Ruth Prabhu pens cryptic note about 'longest and hardest six months'

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Why were privilege notices admitted against Raghav Chadha and Derek O’Brien? Explained

Chandrayaan-3, India's third Moon mission, covers two-thirds of distance, to land on Moon on...

Viral video: Woman gets bitten in face while trying to kiss massive snake, watch

Google Doodle today: Who was Altina Schinasi, entrepreneur, artist who designed the iconic cat-eye glasses?

Gyanvapi Mosque: Supreme Court allows ASI's survey at premises, refuses to stay Allahabad HC order

MORE

MOST VIEWED

5 healthier, natural alternatives of sugar for your coffee

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Allu Arjun, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan attend Madhu Mantena-Ira Trivedi wedding reception

Alia Bhatt drops photos with Ranveer Singh from Manish Malhotra's event, shares funny BTS story

In pics: Tamannaah Bhatia confesses love for Vijay Varma, says 'he is my happy place'

In pics: Daddy cool Saif Ali Khan enjoys fishing with Taimur, Jeh in Europe; Kareena Kapoor adores them

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE