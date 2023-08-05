Samantha Ruth Prabhu took Rs 25 crore for myositis treatment from Telugu superstar? Actress says 'I can easily...'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu reacts to rumours of her taking Rs 25 crore from a Telugu superstar for her myositis treatment.

Recently, there were reports that Samantha Ruth Prabhu borrowed Rs 25 crore from a Telugu superstar for her myositis treatment. However, now the actress has finally opened up on the matter and dismissed the reports with her savage reply.

On Saturday, Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to her Instagram and penned a note dismissing rumours of taking Rs 25 crore from a Telugu superstar for her treatment. The actress wrote, “25 cores to treat myositis!? Someone got you a pretty bad deal. I am glad I am only spending the smallest fraction of that.”

The actress further added, “And, I don't think I was paid in marbles for all the work I've done in my career. So, I can easily take care of myself. Thank you. Myosotis is a condition thousands

suffer from. Let's please be responsible with the information we put out regarding the treatment.”

For the unversed, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently on a break from films. The actress took a break for 6 months to focus on her health as according to reports, she will soon be undergoing treated for myositis in the US.

The actress completed her schedule for Kushi and the Indian installment of Citadel and since then she has been posting pictures and keeping her fans updated about her healing journey. The actress shared pictures of taking blessings from the divine Devi at Golden Temple in Vellore, enjoying a peaceful yoga session with Sadhguru at Isha Yoga Centre, and later enjoying a holiday in Bali.

Meanwhile, Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be next seen in the movie Kushi which also stars Vijay Deverakonda. Helmed by Shiva Nirvana, The movie revolves around the love story of an army officer and a mountain girl. The romantic drama is scheduled to release on September 1. She also has Raj and DK’s Indian Installment of Citadel wherein she will be starring with Varun Dhawan.

