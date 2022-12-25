Samantha Ruth Prabhu receives special Christmas gift from Rahul Ravindran as she battles myositis

Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Rahul Ravindran/Instagram

Samantha Ruth Prabhu received a special and empowering Christmas gift from actor-director Rahul Ravindran, with whom she shared screen space in the 2010 romantic drama Moscowin Kavery as the actress is fighting a hard battle against an autoimmune condition called Myositis

Taking to Instagram, the Super Deluxe actress shared a glimpse of her Christmas present from Rahul which included a customised frame titled Sammy in Superman font style. "Thank you, To those of you fighting hard battles, this one’s for you as well. Keep fighting. we’ll be stronger than ever and stronger forever soon", she captioned her latest Instagram post.

The customised frame read, "Woman of Steel...The tunnel is dark and there's no end in sight. It was promised, but there's no sign of the light. Your feet are heavy, but you drag them with all your might. You soldier on while dousing your doubts and fright. You're made of steel and this conquest is your birthright. You keep walking and soon the sun will shine bright. You will not be denied and these delays are alright because quitters don't, only fighters like you win the fight. Because what doesn't defeat you makes you stronger than ever. And stronger forever."

Rahul, who was last seen in this year's critically and commercially acclaimed Telugu period romantic drama Sita Ramam starring Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur, and Rashmika Mandanna and directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, replied to Samantha's post with four hugs and a red heart emoji.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha was seen in two movies in 2022. First was the romantic comedy Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal co-starring Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara and another was the action thriller film Yashoda which also featured Murali Sharma, Sampath Raj, and Ramesh Rao in supporting roles.



