Yashoda OTT release date: When, where to watch Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer actioner

Yashoda/Prime Video Instagram

Starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the titular role, the Telugu actioner Yashoda was released in cinemas on November 11. The film received mixed reviews from the critics and audience but still managed to earn around Rs 33 crore at the box office, which is a huge number considering it's a female-led Tollywood film.

For those who missed watching the Samantha starrer on the big screen, the movie's streaming details are out. Yashoda will be streaming on Amazon Prime Video India from December 9 in five languages namely Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi, Kannada, and Tamil. The OTT giant made the announcement on Tuesday, December 6, on its social media handles as it shared the film's poster and wrote, "unravel this oh-so-mysterious trap with Yashoda".

Samantha's fans flooded the comments section sharing their excitement to watch the film on OTT as one of her fans wrote, "Even after watching numerous times in theaters we are feeling the excitement to watch it on Prime. Hope the team made some changes by adding the #Babyshower song in between the movie. Can't wait to watch our queen's massive blockbuster on Amazon prime after 3 days we will celebrate it on television as well".

The film is directed by the filmmaker duo of Hari Shankar and Harish Narayan who have previously directed four Tamil films namely Orr Eravuu, Ambuli, Aaaah, and Jumbulingam. Yashoda, which has also been dubbed in Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada, also marks their debut in Tollywood aka Telugu cinema.

Apart from Samantha, the Hari-Harish directorial stars Unni Mukundan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, and Sampath Raj among others in pivotal roles. It was earlier scheduled to release on 12 August before the Independence Day and Raksha Bandhan weekend but was postponed due to a delay in its filming.



READ | HIT 2 star Adivi Sesh asks Samantha Ruth Prabhu if she will join cop universe, Yashoda actress reacts