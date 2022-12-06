YouTube 2022 trends: Bhuban Badyakar's Kacha Badam beats Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Oo Antava, complete list

Oo Anatava- Kacha Badam

As 2022 is at its end, YouTube revealed the most trending content on its video streaming platform. YouTube published its list which contains the most popular content of the year, the most trendy content creators, and the video that created ripples on their platform.

The list is divided into sub-categories of Trending Videos, Top Shorts, Music Videos, Top Creators, and Breakout Creators. Under the Music Video category, Bhuban Badyakar's music video Kacha Badam has surpassed expectations, as it has beat Pushpa The Rise's most trending song Oo Anatava. Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer in Allu Arjun's film was an instant success, and it even become a popular song across the nation. However, as per YouTube statistics, Oo Anatawa was listed at #7, while Kacha Badam managed to secure #4 in the list. Bhuban's viral song even overtook Thalapathy Vijay's Arabic Kuthu from Beast. The popular song of Vijay secured 9th position in the list. However, Pushpa's Srivalli has topped the list with 544 million views.

Here's the screenshot of the list

When it comes to views, the Oo Antava Hindi version clocked 344 million views. Whereas Kacha Badam was streamed 383 million times. Decoding the list, Pushpa's Srivalli tops the list, followed by Beast's Arabic Kuthu lyrical video, Saami Saami, Kacha Badam, Khesari Lal Yadav's Le Le Aayi Coca Cola, Oo Antava Hindi version, Oo Antava Telugu version, Pasoori, Arabic Kuthu video song, and Khesari Lal Yadav's Nathuniya.

Watch Kacha Badam song

Bhuban Badyakar, who had earlier gone viral for his song ‘Kacha Badam’ is planning to start selling peanuts once again. In February, the viral peanut seller had said that he has become a celebrity and would not go back to his old job of selling peanuts.

Here's Oo Anatava song

Unfortunately, the West Bengal-based peanut seller had suffered serious injuries while learning to drive his second-hand car. Thereafter, he was admitted to a hospital in the state’s Birbhum district. After garnering huge success post his first song, Badyakar came up with another entertaining song for his fans last week. Bhuban Badyakar’s new song is titled “Amar Notun Gari”, which means ‘my new car’.