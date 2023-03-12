RRR star Ram Charan reacts to rumours of him working in Hollywood, says, ‘there’s definitely going to be news’

Ram Charan/Instagram

Since RRR has been nominated for the Oscars, Ram Charan is leaving no opportunity to promote the film at the Global level. He is currently in the US promoting his film and he also appeared on the American talk show Good Morning America. Recently the actor was invited as a guest in Sam Fragoso’s podcast, Talk Easy where the RRR actor opened up on his thoughts about working in a Hollywood movie.

In the podcast, Ram Charan said, “I am open to working in any country where cinema is appreciated and there’s an audience who appreciate your work. Wherever the camera rolls, I want to be there. You can plan toward it and let it happen. We are in talks definitely. The talks are happening but how it would transcend into a movie and me walking into the sets… there’s definitely going to be news, and it will come out in a couple of months.”

In addition to this, the actor also revealed whom he would like to work with in Hollywood and said, “One of the top stars I want to work with is Julia Roberts. I can also be a part of the movie as a guest. I mean who doesn’t like Tom Cruise and Julia Roberts,”



Ram Charan enjoys a massive fan following not just in India but globally and the actor has been greeting his fans in the US too while promoting his film that is nominated for the Oscars. He recently attended the meet and greet session in Los Angeles where he was mobbed by the fans.

Meanwhile, on the work front, RRR star Ram Charan will be next seen in RC15 directed by S.Shankar and written by Karthik Subbaraj. The actor will be seen alongside Kiara Advani in the movie. The movie is scheduled to release in 2024.

