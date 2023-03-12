Esha Gupta poses with Priyanka Chopra, Jr NTR, Ram Charan; congratulates South Asian artistes for Oscars nominations

Esha Gupta with Jr NTR and Ram Charan

Ahead of Oscars 2023, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Anjula Acharia hosted a special gathering, a pre-Oscar party for all the South Asian artists representing the country at The 95th Academy Awards. The special bash was held at the famous Paramount Studio, and it was attended by RRR stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR along with other artists.

Esha Gupta also attended the bash, and she posed with the Indian artists. In one photo, Esha looked dazzling with Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela. In another photo, Esha posed with dapper Jr NTR and they both looked charming together. Esha also posed with the host, Priyanka Chopra, and thanked her for appreciating talents from their country and neighbouring regions.

Esha dropped the photos in a carousel post, and wrote, "South Asian Excellence at the Oscars. Congratulations @priyankachopra and @anjula_acharia for hosting this grand gathering.@shrutirya for being the most beautiful soul. @poornagraphy and @anoushkashankarofficial you have my heart. Biggest hug @jazzbeezy. Congratulations to all the south Asian artists for being short listed and nominated."

Here's the post

For the unversed, The South Asian Oscar nominees this year include songwriter M M Keeravaani and lyricist Chandrabose for the chartbuster Naatu Naatu from SS Rajamouli's RRR. They are nominated under Best Song category. Shaunak Sen's All That Breathes is nominated for Best Documentary Feature. Kartiki Gonsalves' The Elephant Whisperers is nominated under Best Documentary Short category.

The 95th Academy Awards will be presented on Monday, March 13, 2023, in a ceremony held by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The show will be telecast live from 5.30 AM to 8.30 AM.