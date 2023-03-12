Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Esha Gupta poses with Priyanka Chopra, Jr NTR, Ram Charan; congratulates South Asian artistes for Oscars nominations

Ahead of The 95th Academy Awards, Esha Gupta attended Priyanka Chopra Jonas-hosted a pre-Oscar party and posed with South Asian artists representing their country on an international stage.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 12, 2023, 04:47 PM IST

Esha Gupta poses with Priyanka Chopra, Jr NTR, Ram Charan; congratulates South Asian artistes for Oscars nominations
Esha Gupta with Jr NTR and Ram Charan

Ahead of Oscars 2023, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Anjula Acharia hosted a special gathering, a pre-Oscar party for all the South Asian artists representing the country at The 95th Academy Awards. The special bash was held at the famous Paramount Studio, and it was attended by RRR stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR along with other artists. 

Esha Gupta also attended the bash, and she posed with the Indian artists. In one photo, Esha looked dazzling with Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela. In another photo, Esha posed with dapper Jr NTR and they both looked charming together. Esha also posed with the host, Priyanka Chopra, and thanked her for appreciating talents from their country and neighbouring regions. 

Esha dropped the photos in a carousel post, and wrote, "South Asian Excellence at the Oscars. Congratulations @priyankachopra and @anjula_acharia for hosting this grand gathering.@shrutirya for being the most beautiful soul. @poornagraphy and @anoushkashankarofficial you have my heart. Biggest hug @jazzbeezy. Congratulations to all the south Asian artists for being short listed and nominated." 

Here's the post

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta)

For the unversed, The South Asian Oscar nominees this year include songwriter M M Keeravaani and lyricist Chandrabose for the chartbuster Naatu Naatu from SS Rajamouli's RRR. They are nominated under Best Song category. Shaunak Sen's All That Breathes is nominated for Best Documentary Feature. Kartiki Gonsalves' The Elephant Whisperers is nominated under Best Documentary Short category. 

The 95th Academy Awards will be presented on Monday, March 13, 2023, in a ceremony held by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The show will be telecast live from 5.30 AM to 8.30 AM. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Inside photos of Amitabh Bachchan's palatial bungalow Jalsa, with luxurious living room, spacious study
Discover top 5 health benefits of pine nuts for a healthier you
Chak De India fame Chitrashi Rawat ties the knot with actor Dhruvaditya Bhagwanani. See dreamy wedding photos
Nysa Devgn, Suhana Khan, Palak Tiwari, Ananya Panday, Aryan Khan, Orry party in Mumbai, check out photos
Post Office Saving Schemes: PPF, NSC, SCSS, Sukanya Samriddhi, check new interest rates, benefits
Speed Reads
More
First-image
DSSSB Recruitment 2023: Apply for 238 Craft Instructor, other posts at dsssbonline.nic.in, know how to apply
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.