Ram Charan meets Hollywood director JJ Abrams ahead of Oscars 2023, fans say 'Star Wars or Star Trek coming up soon'

Ram Charan-JJ Abrams/Instagram

Ahead of the Oscars 2023 on March 12, Ram Charan is busy campaigning for SS Rajamouli's period action blockbuster RRR in the US since last month. The song Naatu Naatu from the film is on the run for the trophy in the Best Original Song category and also will be performed live at the Academy Awards.

On Friday, Charan took to his social media and shared pictures of his meeting with the American director JJ Abrams, who is known for directing two films each in two of the biggest Hollywood franchises - Star Trek and Star Trek Into Darkness, and Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Sharing the three photos, the South superstar wrote, "Had the privilege of meeting JJ Abrams today. Thank you sir for inviting me this evening. I’m a big fan of your work. In the frame, Ram is seen donning a blue-coloured suit while Abrams is seen sporting a grey suit. Both of them seem exalted after meeting each other.

Ram's fans showered their love on the actor. "Global star on Duty", wrote one user while another commented, "Star Wars Or Star Trek coming up soon!!!". It is rumoured that after RRR's mammoth success in the West, Ram Charan and Jr NTR are looking to sign a big-budget Hollywood film and thus, one comment read, "Hollywood movie announcement soon".

It was in November last year during the Annual Governors Awards when SS Rajamouli too had met JJ Abrams. The Hollywood director had then said that he is a huge fan of RRR, which has earned over Rs 1200 crore at the global box office and is still running to packed theatres in Japan.



