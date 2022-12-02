RRR: Ram Charan, Jr NTR starrer is the only Indian film in IMDb's list of top 50 films of 2022

RRR/File photo

SS Rajamouli's period action extravaganza RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the roles of Alluri Sitaram Raju and Komaram Bheem, has attained another remarkable feat as it has become the only Indian film to make it to the list of top 50 films of 2022, released by IMDb on Friday, December 2.

The Internet Movie Database has released a video showing snippets from their top 50 films and captioned the three minutes-and-twenty four-seconds clip, "IMDb presents this supercut tribute to our favorite films of 2022!". The video was also shared on IMDb's Twitter page with the caption, "A look back at 2022 through our favorite lens".

The Twitter handle of RRR acknowledged this appreciation and quote tweeted the video with the caption, "Thank you @IMDB!! Glad to see #RRRMovie makes it to your list of the world’s top 50 films in 2022." The video has spread like a wildfire on the social media platform.

Thank you @IMDB!! Glad to see #RRRMovie makes it to your list of the world’s top 50 films in 2022. https://t.co/DRXFU2G5kO December 2, 2022

In the clip, the pre-interval scene of Jr NTR's Bheem entering the palace with the herd of animals is shown, and in the middle of the video, Ram Charan and Jr NTR can be seen dancing to the smash hit Naatu Naatu choreographed by Prem Rakshit and composed by MM Keeravani.



Apart from RRR, the other films in the IMDb's list of Top 50 films of 2022 are Steven Spielberg's The Fabelmans, Tom Cruise starrer Top Gun: Maverick, Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert's Everything Everywhere All At Once, Baz Luhrmann's Elvis, James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water, Robert Pattinson's The Batman, Rian Johnson's Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Nicolas Cage starrer The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities and Ryan Coogler's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever among others.