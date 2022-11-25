Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment

RRR: Kung Fu Panda director Mark Osborne lauds SS Rajamouli's film, compares it with India's Oscar entry Last Film Show

"We had to actually go and watch it in the movie theatre a second time. The imagery was just mind-blowing", Mark Osborne said talking about RRR.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 25, 2022, 10:24 PM IST

RRR: Kung Fu Panda director Mark Osborne lauds SS Rajamouli's film, compares it with India's Oscar entry Last Film Show
RRR-Mark Osborne-Last Film Show/Twitter

Hollywood filmmaker Mark Osborne, who helmed the animated martial arts comedy film Kung Fu Panda, led the Master Class session on the topic 'Animation as a Tool for Expression' at the International Film Festival of India, which is being held in Goa from Sunday, November 20 to Monday, November 28.

In an interview with Rolling Stone India, Mark lauded SS Rajamouli's period-action blockbuster RRR and the Gujarati film Last Film Show, which has been selected as India's official entry to the Oscars next year. When he was asked about the Indian film industry, the director said, "I am not an expert but recently I watched the movie that has been submitted for the Oscars, Last Film Show. I was absolutely blown away. It is an extraordinary film and it told me a lot about the impact of cinema on Indian culture and how important a part it plays in society. But I have to watch a lot more."

Praising Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer RRR, he continued, "I also watched RRR. That popped up on Netflix and I had no idea what we were about to experience. My wife and I watched it and we could not believe our eyes. We had to actually go and watch it in the movie theatre a second time! The imagery was just mind-blowing."

READ | Director Pan Nalin opens up on sharp reactions to Chhello Show being India's entry to Oscars, not RRR | Exclusive

When Osborne was further asked if the two Indian films would be able to win Oscars, he added, "As a voter and an Academy member, I would expect that both would become part of the conversation. I was so moved by Last Film Show. I was not expecting the experience at all. It was quite stunning. I am yet to get the cultural specificity of RRR. I need a deeper understanding of where the film came from and how it emerged. But it hit me like a popcorn movie, and it hit me hard! It made me sit up and realize that I need to watch more Indian movies, and I need to start right away!".

Though the Film Federation of India hasn't picked RRR as its official entry for the Best International Feature Film, the Telugu film's distributors in the United States are spearheading an active campaign for RRR to get nominations in multiple major categories at the 95th Academy Awards in 2023.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Indian Army takes delivery of Kalyani M4 bulletproof vehicle, can protect from blasts and grenades
Diabetes diet: 5 healthy carbs for people with Type 2 diabetes
Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Meet Tushar Kalia, winner of Rohit Shetty's stunt-based show
Dare to bare like Urfi Javed? See bold photos
ICC T20 World Cup: Here's a look at India's predicted XI against arch-rivals Pakistan for upcoming match
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Optical Illusion: Can you find the snake hidden among the giraffes
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.