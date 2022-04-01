RRR box office: Film marches towards Rs 700-crore worldwide, crosses Baahubali:The Beginning's lifetime earnings

The recently released pan-India magnum opus, 'RRR' directed by SS Rajamouli, has been breaking post-pandemic records with phenomenal numbers at the domestic and worldwide box office. RRR's collection at the worldwide box office currently stands at Rs 672 crore, earned in six days of its release.

The Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer was released in theatres on March 25.

With the thunderous response that the film has been receiving, 'RRR' has managed to surpass the lifetime earnings of Prabhas-starrer, 'Baahubali: The Beginning', also directed by SS Rajamouli. At one point, Prabhas's 'Baahubali: The Beginning' was the highest-grossing film from the south, earning over Rs 650 crore in its lifetime. However, 'RRR' has managed to surpass that, earning an impressive Rs 672 crore worldwide in six days.

RRR is expected to breach the Rs 700 crore mark today.

As per trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan, the film has earned Rs 672.16 crore in its first six days, which includes earnings of Rs 50.74 crore on Wednesday alone. The day-wise data shared by the analyst reads as follows:

"#RRRMovie WW Box Office

Marching towards ₹700 cr gross mark.

Day 1 - ₹ 257.15 cr

Day 2 - ₹ 114.38 cr

Day 3 - ₹ 118.63 cr

Day 4 - ₹ 72.80 cr

Day 5 - ₹ 58.46 cr

Day 6 - ₹ 50.74 cr

Total - ₹ 672.16 cr"

The Hindi version of RRR too has been creating records. 'RRR' has become the best performing Hindi film in week one in the post-pandemic era and the film is expected to enter the Rs 200-crore club today.

RRR (Hindi) ended the first week at the box office with Rs 131 crore in earnings. The film got a lukewarm response in the Hindi belt on the day of its release, however, it picked up quite well in the coming days and has been steady through the weekdays. RRR's week one earnings are ahead of any Hindi film that was released during the pandemic. It has surpassed the collections of Akshay Kumar's 'Sooryavanshi' and that of 'The Kashmir Files'. 'Sooryavanshi' did a little over Rs 120 crore business at the end of the first week, while 'The Kashmir Files' had collected a little below Rs 100 crore.

There's no doubt that 'RRR' has been receiving rave response from the audience and popular film critics alike. And the way the box office numbers are only getting better with each passing day, it looks like the movie is going to break many more records in the coming days.