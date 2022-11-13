RRR 2: SS Rajamouli confirms sequel to Ram Charan, Jr NTR starrer blockbuster

RRR/File photo

Starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR as the two freedom fighters Alluri Sitaram Raju and Komaram Bheem respectively, SS Rajamouli-directed RRR is the second highest-grossing Indian film of the year as the period action extravaganza has earned close to Rs 1,200 crore at the worldwide box office and is still running in packed theaters in Japan.

After the film was not selected as India's official entry at the Oscars, its US distributors Variance Films have launched an extensive campaign to get the SS Rajamouli directorial nominated in several categories at the 95th Academy Awards next year. As part of the same, multiple RRR screenings are being held in various US cities.

The Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer was screened in Chicago on November 12 and during the same event, Rajamouli announced that the sequel to the film is in development as he said, "My father is a story writer for all my films. We discussed a bit about RRR 2 and he's working on the story".

For the unversed, Rajamouli's father KV Vijayendra Prasad is an acclaimed director and screenwriter who has written most of his son's films including the Baahubali franchise starring Prabhas and Rana Daggubati and fantasy actioner Magadheera starring Ram Charan and Kajal Aggarwal. He has also written the Hindi blockbuster Bajrangi Bhaijaan headlined by Salman Khan.



Rajamouli had also hinted about the sequel at the RRR success party in the first week of April after the film's theatrical release on March 25. The filmmaker had then said, " For me, it would be a great pleasure, not because of what it’ll do at the box office, but because I will have more time to spend with my brothers. That’ll be more exciting for me. But let time unravel what we have."