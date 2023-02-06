Rishab Shetty announces Kantara prequel, says 'what you have seen is actually part 2, part 1 will come next year'

File Photo

Kantara star Rishab Shetty has revealed that the upcoming film in his blockbuster franchise will be a prequel story. The multihyphenate artist shared the details about the much-anticipated film at an event here to mark 100 days of "Kantara" in theatres.

The story of Kantara is set around a small community living in the woodlands of Kaadubettu in the southern coastal state of Karnataka. Weaving an interesting plot of human versus nature conflict, where death leads to war between villagers and evil forces, and Shiva, a rebel defends his village and nature.

"We are very pleased and thankful to the audience who had shown immense love and support to 'Kantara' and taking the journey ahead, with the blessing of almighty Daiva the film has successfully completed 100 days and I would like to take this opportunity to announce the prequel of 'Kantara'.

"What you have seen is actually Part 2, Part 1 will come next year. The idea flashed into my mind while I was shooting for 'Kantara' because the history of Kantara has more depth to it, and currently, if the writing part is concerned we are in the middle of digging into more details," Shetty said.

The writer-director, who also stars in franchise, said the team is currently researching for the prequel and won't he won't be able to share any plot details. Vijay Kiragandur, the founder of Hombale Films, said they are working hard to present a story which is "more massive and grand than before".

"Kantara introduced the audience to a new cinema altogether and we would love to sustain and in fact boost the rage that the film has created among the audience on the screens by announcing the sequel, as the film has now completed its 100 days.

"Rishab and our team have been working on the story rigorously as the film has many more things to tell to the audience while opening the back story of Kantara and we can just guarantee that the sequel of Kantara is going to be more massive and grand than before," Kiragandur said. "Kantara" released in theatres on September 30. It also featured Sapthami Gowda, Kishore Kumar G and Achyuth Kumar. (With inputs from PTI)

Read|Kangana Ranaut says 'obsessed mafia nepo clown' is 'isolating' her from Bollywood, Reddit feels it's about Ranbir Kapoor