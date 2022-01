Jason Watkins, the brother-in-law of choreographer-filmmaker Remo D'Souza, passed away today, according to a report in Pinkvilla. As an assistant director, Jason has worked on every picture Remo has directed.

Lizelle D'Souza, the bereaved sister, took to Instagram to share a few photos of her brother with cryptic remarks.

Taking to her Instagram stories, she first posted a solo photo of her brother and wrote, “Why??????? How could u do this to me. I will never forgive u.”