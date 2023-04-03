Rashmika Mandana announces her new film titled Rainbow, says, ‘this is extremely special to me’

Rashmika Mandana-Dev Mohan/Twitter

After impressing fans with her acting in various films like Pushpa: The Rise, Varisu, Dear Comrade, and Goodbye, Rashmika Mandana announced her new film titled Rainbow helmed by Shantharuban. The actress shared the news on Twitter and fans can’t keep calm.

On Monday, Rashmika Mandana shared the poster of her upcoming movie Rainbow and wrote, “#Rainbow The different colors of life. This is extremely special to me. I hope I have all of your blessings and love. And I really hope and pray that this becomes your next favorite character of mine.”

#Rainbow ..

The different colours of life.



This is extremely special to me..

I hope I have all of your blessings and love..

And I really hope and pray that this becomes your next favourite characters of mine.. https://t.co/2Om3ZSAxvv April 3, 2023

According to a report from Pinkvilla, the movie Rainbow officially launched today in Hyderabad following a pooja ceremony. Rashmika Mandana looked adorable in a Pink suit and actor Dev Mohan kept it simple yet classic in a traditional yellow kurta for the pooja ceremony. The film’s first clap was given by Amala Akkineni and the cast is expected to start the shoot on April 7, 2023.

The movie Rainbow is said to be a breezy romantic drama and is produced by Dream Warriors Pictures. The film also stars Dev Mohan in a key role with Rashmika Mandana. While talking about the film, Rashmika told the Times of India, “This is the first time I star in a film where the story is shot from a girl's perspective. I am excited to bring this character to life. The film is entertaining and exciting. The film will be a crazy ride, so buckle up.”

After Rashmika announced the big news, her fans congratulated her and sent their best wishes to the actress for the new movie. One of the comments read, “Congratulations my love. Your all characters are our favorite mam hoping this one became memorable in your career.” Another wrote, “Excited for the movie.” Another fan tweeted, “Someone once said to me "Always try to be the rainbow in someone's cloud". You are actually about to do so, Cheers and All the very best.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rashmika Mandana will be next seen in Animal which also stars Ranbir Kapoor. The film is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and is scheduled to hit the theatres on August 11, 2023. The actress will also be seen in the much-anticipated sequel Pushpa: The Rule opposite Allu Arjun.

