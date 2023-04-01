Viral video: Rashmika Mandanna's sizzling dance at IPL 2023 opening ceremony burns the internet, watch

Rashmika Mandanna performed at the IPL opening ceremony 2023.

IPL 2023: Telugu superstar Rashmika Mandanna is one of the best performers in the country these days and the Pushpa actress joined Tamannaah Bhatia and singer Arijit Singh to entertain the audience at the IPL 2023 opening ceremony on Friday (April 1). The glittering opening ceremony was held at Narendra Modi Stadium ahead of the inaugural match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings.

Rashmika Mandanna stunned everyone with her hot and sexy performance on Oscar-winning song Naatu Naatu from RRR and her hugely popular dance number Saami Saami.

She also performed on Dholida from Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. Rashmika looked hot and glamorous during her performance.

It is interesting to note that Rashmika performed on Saami Saami just a few days after she said that she is tired of performing on the iconic song from super-hit Telugu film Pushpa. Rashmika even denied a fan’s request to perform Saami Saami dance step. “I want to do dance with you in “Saami-Saami"…………May I ???????" a fan tweeted her. “I’ve done saami saami step tooooo many times.. that now I feel like I’ll have issues with my back when I get older.. why you do this to me re.. let’s do something else when me meet," she replied.