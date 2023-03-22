Rashmika Mandanna worries about controversies, Nithiin laments his flops in hilarious promo for Venky Kudumala's next

Rashmika Mandanna-Nithiin/Instagram

Rashmika Mandanna and Nithiin are set to reunite with the filmmaker Venky Kudumala after the trio collaborated on the 2020 Telugu-language romantic comedy film Bheeshma. Calling themselves #VNRTrio, the three of them announced their new movie together in a hilarious promo on Wednesday, March 22.

In the video, Rashmika is seen getting upset about her controversies as she says, "My one statement is followed by two-three controversies". Replying to him, Nithiin expresses disappointment about his flops as he states, "That's much better, my one hit is followed by two-three flops."

The two of them are then joined by the National Award-winning music director G. V. Prakash Kumar, who will be composing music for the film, and the director Venky Kudumala, who states that he will soon reveal the title and other details about his upcoming film, adding that it will not be a romantic comedy like his previous two films.

Rashmika and Nithiin shared the promo on their Instagram handles with the caption, "A trio so rare even we are aware. #VNRTrio is back with something more entertaining and more adventurous. Shoot begins soon!". Fans expressed their excitement and wished them luck in the comments section.

Venky Kudumala made his directorial debut in 2018 with the romantic comedy Chalo, which also marked Rashmika's debut in the Telugu film industry. Starring Naga Shourya as the leading hero and Achyuth Kumar, Satya, Naresh, and Pragathi among others as supporting cast, the film turned out to be a box office success.

Two years later, Venky made Bheeshma with the Pushpa actress and the Maestro actor. Also featuring Jisshu Sengupta, Anant Nag, Vennela Kishore, and Sampath Raj among others, the film was a commercial and critical success earning rave reviews from the audience and critics.



