Ram Charan-Upasana's pregnancy news left an emotional Chiranjeevi in tears: 'It was one of my happiest moments'

Chiranjeevi reveals how he reacted to Upasana's pregnancy

Ram Charan and Upasana Kaminenu recently announced that they are expecting their first child after almost eleven years of marriage. Ram’s father, superstar Chiranjeevi has now revealed his reaction to hearing the news for the first time. He said that the news left him emotional and teary-eyed.

On December 12, Ram, Upasana, and Chiranjeevi all shared identical messages to announce the pregnancy on their social media. “With the blessings of Shri Hanuman ji, we are delighted to share that Upasana & Ram Charan are expecting their first child. With love & gratitude Surekha & Chiranjeevi Konideli, Shobana & Anil Kamineni (sic),” read the message.

Recently, Chiranjeevi opened up about how he reacted when Ram and Upasana gave him the news. A report in Pinkvilla quotes the actor as saying, “We have waited for this news for over six years. After coming back from Japan where they promoted RRR, both of them made us sit and shared this happy news. It was one of my happiest moments. I had tears in my eyes.”

On December 15, Upasana and other women from the family held a special ceremony at their home to celebrate her pregnancy. She shared the pictures from that day on her Instagram, writing, “Entering motherhood with the blessings of the most important women in my life. Missing athama (sic).” Ram Charan and Upasana tied the knot in 2012. Upasana is the daughter of businesswoman Shobana Kamineni and the granddaughter of Prathap C. Reddy, the executive chairman of the Apollo Hospitals.

Ram has had a wonderful time in his professional life as well. His film RRR, which also starred Jr NTR, was a blockbuster earning over Rs 1000 crore worldwide, and has been critically praised overseas. The film has bagged two Golden Globe nominations and is a favourite to bag Oscar nominations this year as well.