Ram Charan says he and Upasana set up small temple wherever they travel to as it 'keeps us connected to India'

Ram Charan and Upasana in LA

Ram Charan is currently in the US where he travelled with wife Upasana Konidela to attend the Academy Awards where his film RRR won an award. In the run up to the awards, the actor shared a sneak peek at his getting ready routine with American magazine Vanity Fair. In the video, Ram Charan revealed how he and Upasana stay connected with India when they travel.

The video, shared by Vanity Fair, shows Ram Charan welcome the publication’s team inside his home in Los Angeles as they chronicle the couple getting ready. In the video, Charan points to a small temple kept on a mantle in the living room and says, “Wherever I go, my wife and I set up this small temple. This ritual, it just keeps us connected to our energies and India. It's very important for all of us to begin this day thanking, showing gratitude to everything and every person who has helped us be here.”

Fans praised the actor’s gesture in the comments section. One wrote, “It’s so cute how he brings his small deities along with him.” Others said that his gesture showed his faith in his own culture, which was great to see. “So proud to see Ramcharan like this, i love him for the way he brought India and Indian culture with our deities to the global level, really proud of you, love you,” read a comment. Many others advised Bollywood stars to learn from him and other south Indian actors. “South actors are really humble and with deep cultural roots which Bollywood needs to learn,” wrote one fan.

Ram Charan’s film RRR scored a big win for India at the Oscars on Monday when the film’s song Naatu Naatu won the Academy Award for the Best Original Song. Composer MM Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose received the award. RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli, also stars Jr NTR, and is one of the highest-grossing Indian films ever.