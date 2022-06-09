Rakshit Shetty on how 777 Charlie helped him as an introvert person

Image: YouTube grab

Rakshit Shetty’s 777 Charlie is all set to hit the cinema halls across the country. He talks about the dog film genre and how this film changed him as a person.

He says, “I personally don’t think that every film has to go pan-India. We tried to go pan India with my last film Avane Srimannarayana, and we are trying to do the same with 777 Charlie, but that doesn’t mean every film needs to do the same. In fact, with my next film Sapta Sagaradaache Ello, we are not doing it.”

He adds, “But when you feel that due to particular reasons, any film has a market across the country then it is probably a crime to not explore the possibilities.”

However, the nature of 777 Charlie is different. “Previously, most of the films released pan-India have a dominant commercial side whereas 777 Charlie is completely opposite.”

There haven’t been many dog films in recent times. “We haven’t seen any dog film is last 15-20 years. This one is about the bonding between a dog and a human, and how a completely introvert character changes due to this friendship.”

He continues, “If you’re a dog lover you’ll like the film anyway, if you’re not the one then you’ll connect with my character Dharma. By the end of it, you would want to have a dog at home.”

“To be frank, I am also introvert. So, in a way 777 Charlie also opened me as a person. When you ply a character, you also go through a change of emotions, except the real pain because you’re not that character in real life,” Shetty signs off.

777 Charlie hits the screens on June 10.