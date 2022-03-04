'Radhe Shyam' star Prabhas reveals why he isn't married yet, says 'my love predictions have...'

Prabhas, who joined his 'Radhe Shyam'[ team at a grand event in Mumbai, revealed why he isn't married yet. When asked about predicting love, Prabhas' witty response made everyone laugh out loud.

As Prabhas interacted with the media on Wednesday in Mumbai, he was quizzed about dialogue from the recent trailer of 'Radhe Shyam'. Prabhas plays a famous palmist in the movie, who predicts the future accurately.

A media person questioned Prabhas, "There is a dialogue in the movie, which says your prediction about love is not so accurate. What about your prediction in real life?" Prabhas, who gave a witty reply, said, "My love predictions have always been wrong. That is why I am not yet married."

This funny answer from the 'Baahubali' actor has drawn much attention, making everyone admire Prabhas' wit.

'Radhe Shyam' on the other hand, is inching towards its worldwide release soon, and hence the makers had organized a trailer launch event in Mumbai, kickstarting the promotions.

The minute-long release trailer, available in Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi and Telugu, gives a glimpse of the story of Vikramaditya, played by Prabhas, an expert palmist who can predict everything -- even the minutest details of someone's death.

The trailer unveils a sneak peek into the state-of-the-art visual effects, picturesque visuals from Italy, Georgia and Hyderabad and the electric chemistry between Prabhas and Pooja Hedge. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has turned narrator for the upcoming Astro-thriller movie.

Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the multi-lingual love story is set in Europe in the 1970s. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi and Pramod, 'Radhe Shyam' is scheduled for a theatrical release on March 11, 2022.

(With input from Agencies)