'Putham Pudhu Kaalai' trailer: Tamil anthology set and filmed in times of COVID-19 lockdown

The trailer for Putham Pudhu Kaalai is out. The Tamil film is an anthology to be soon streamed on Amazon Prime Video. The film has an ensemble cast and is set against the backdrop of 21-day of coronavirus lockdown which was announced in March this year. In the trailer, we see stories about stories of love, new beginnings, second chances and a glimmer of hope. Putham Pudhu Kaalai was entirely shot during the COVID-19 lockdown.

The film has a stellar cast which include Jayaram, Oorvasi, Kalidas Jayaram, Kalyani Priyadarshan, MS Baaskar, Ritu Varma, Shruti Haasan, Suhasini Mani Ratnam, Anu Hasan, Kathadi Ramamurthy, Komalam Charuhasan, Andrea Jeremiah, Gurucharan C, Leela Samson, Simha, Sharath Ravi and K Muthukumar.

Check out the trailer below:

Putham Pudhu Kaalai is directed by five filmmakers including Sudha Kongara, Gautham Menon, Suhasini Mani Ratman, Rajiv Menon and Karthik Subbaraj.

The film is penned by Francis Thomas, Shruti Ramachandran, Reshma Ghatala, Mani Ratnam, Suhasini Mani Ratnam, Rajiv Menon, Adithya KR, Krishnaswamy Ramkumar and Karthik Subbaraj. While the producers are Meenakshi Cinemas, Lion Tooth Studios, Madras Talkies, Rajiv Menon Productions and Stone Bench.

Putham Pudhu Kaalai is set to be streamed from October 16, 2020. Sudha's film is titled Ilamai Idho Idho, Avarum Naanum/Avalum Naanum by Gautham, Coffee, Anyone? by Suhasini, Reunion by Rajiv and Miracle by Karthik.

Moreover, even Netflix has announced its first Tamil anthology titled Paava Kadhaigal and has movies by Gautham Menon, Sudha Kongara, Vetri Maaran and Vignesh Shivan. The movie and the cast have just been announced.