Pushpa star Allu Arjun celebrates son Ayaan's birthday in style, see viral photos

Allu Arjun’s son Ayaan celebrated his 8th birthday recently with family and friends by his side, where he cut a customized Deadpool cake. Dad Allu Arjun played the perfect host.

Allu Arjun always takes out time from his busy schedule to be there with his family – be it for their birthdays, anniversaries or school events. He maintains the perfect work-life balance and is known to be a family man.

Allu Arjun's wife Allu Sneha Reddy ensured that her son has the best birthday ever, with a little help from his sister Arha. Ayaan's birthday bash was a close-knit family affair also attended by his grandfather Allu Aravind.

Meanwhile, besides throwing him a birthday bash, dad Allu Arjun also took to Instagram to shower his son with wishes. "Many Many Happy Returns of the day to the love of my life , my baby , my sweetest soul Ayaan . May the coming days bring joy , love n laughter into your life . #alluayaan," All Arjun wrote on Instagram alongside a happy selfie with his 'wing man', son Ayaan.

READ: Allu Arjun drops cute photo with son Ayaan on his 8th birthday, calls him 'love of my life'

This is one of the few times when Allu Arjun celebrated the birthday of his son in Hyderabad. The family usually takes off to a foreign destination to bring in the birthday of Ayaan.

Check out some photos from Ayaan's birthday here:



On the work front, Allu Arjun has 'Pushpa: The Rule', 'Icon' directed by Venu Sriram and 'AA 21' helmed by Siva Koratala in the pipeline.