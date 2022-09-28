Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun to start shooting for Sukumar directorial in October

File photo

The 2021 movie Pushpa: The Rise starring Allu Arjun turned out to be a blockbuster. Fans have been waiting for news on the sequel Pushpa: The Rule since the Sukumar-directed film's release.

An insider recently told Indianexpress.com that Arjun will begin filming the movie in October.

“Allu Arjun will start shooting for Pushpa 2 in mid-October and his new look will be out soon. The star has been preparing for Pushpa 2,” The insider was quoted saying.

Fans went gaga over a recent Instagram photo by Arjun because they believed that this would be his look in the sequel, however it appears that this was merely another photo shoot for the actor.

There were rumours recently that Vijay Sethupathi will play the main antagonist in two much-awaited projects - Puhspa 2, the sequel of Allu Arjun's blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise and Shah Rukh Khan-Nayanthara starrer Jawan scheduled to release in cinemas on June 2 next year.

Now, Vijay's publicist Yuvraaj has declined his appearance in "other Telugu projects" and has confirmed his presence in Jawan as he tweeted, "This is to clarify that #VijaySethupathi sir is doing a negative role only in #ShahRukhKhan sir's Jawan at this point and that he is not playing a negative role in any other Telugu projects as is being speculated."

Though Yuvraaj didn't take the name of Pushpa 2, it is being widely assumed that the "other Telugu projects" that he mentioned is none other than Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's upcoming film, which also stars Fahadh Faasil, Vijay's co-star from this year's highest-grossing Tamil film, Vikram.

Meanwhile, Pushpa: The Rise was the highest-grossing Indian film of 2021 earning around Rs 350 crore at the box office, and Allu Arjun's dialogues and mannerisms were copied by moviegoers across the country. In a recent interview, the actor revealed the secret behind his famous signature walk in the film.