Pushpa 2: Vijay Sethupathi not playing antagonist in Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna starrer sequel?

Allu Arjun in Pushpa-Vijay Sethupathi/File photos

There were rumours recently that Vijay Sethupathi will be playing the main antagonist in two much-awaited projects - Puhspa 2, the sequel of Allu Arjun's blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise and Shah Rukh Khan-Nayanthara starrer Jawan scheduled to release in cinemas on June 2 next year.

Now, Vijay's publicist Yuvraaj has declined his appearance in "other Telugu projects" and has confirmed his presence in Jawan as he tweeted, "This is to clarify that #VijaySethupathi sir is doing a negative role only in #ShahRukhKhan sir's Jawan at this point and that he is not playing a negative role in any other Telugu projects as is being speculated."

Though Yuvraaj didn't take the name of Pushpa 2, it is being widely assumed that the "other Telugu projects" that he mentioned is none other than Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's upcoming film, which also stars Fahadh Faasil, Vijay's co-star from this year's highest-grossing Tamil film, Vikram.

This is to clarify that #VijaySethupathi sir is doing a negative role only in #ShahRukhKhan sir's Jawan at this point and that he is not playing a negative role in any other Telugu projects as is being speculated.@VijaySethuOffl pic.twitter.com/Dkh2ViQSuy August 13, 2022

Earlier it was reported that the Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal star was supposed to star in Pushpa: The Rise as a forest officer but due to date issues, he couldn't be a part of the film and thus, has now been offered to play the role of a senior police officer in the sequel. These reports seem baseless now.

Meanwhile, Pushpa: The Rise was the highest-grossing Indian film of 2021 earning around Rs 350 crore at the box office, and Allu Arjun's dialogues and mannerisms were copied by moviegoers across the country. In a recent interview, the actor revealed the secret behind his famous signature walk in the film.



Talking to India Today, Allu credited the film's director Sukumar for the same and said, "Sukumar Garu said, I don’t know what you do, but everybody has to walk like you" and then the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actor came up with his signature walk with a sloping shoulder as he thought it was "easily imitable".