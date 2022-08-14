Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Confirmed! Vikram star Vijay Sethupathi to be seen as baddie opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan

Vijay Sethupathi is a part of Jawan, and he will have a face-off with Shah Rukh Khan.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 14, 2022, 09:06 AM IST

Confirmed! Vikram star Vijay Sethupathi to be seen as baddie opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan
Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara starrer Atlee's directorial Jawaan has become much bigger, stronger, and badass, as Vijay Sethupathi will play the negative lead in the film. Yes, there were speculations for months that Vijay will be seen opposite SRK in Jawaan. Now his PRO has confirmed the role. 

Vijay's publicist Yuvraaj has shared this news on Twitter, and he also clarified unlike the speculations, he isn't playing the negative lead in a Telugu film. He tweeted, "This is to clarify that #VijaySethupathi sir is doing a negative role only in #ShahRukhKhan sir’s Jawan at this point and that he is not playing a negative role in any other Telugu projects as is being speculated.”

Here's the tweet

The speculation of Vijay's casting in Jawaan emerged when the actor was spotted with SRK at Nayanthara- Vignesh Shivan's wedding. Vijay has left a significant mark by playing the negative character in Kamal Haasan's Vikram. Currently, Sethupathi is filming Sriram Raghvan's Merry Christmas with Katrina Kaif. Earlier there were reports that the makers initially approached the Baahubali star Rana Daggubati for the villain role, but due to his busy schedule, he couldn't be a part of the film, and thus, the makers have now offered the film to the Super Deluxe star.

Recently, Shah Rukh Khan spoke about the film during an Instagram live session, SRK said, “There is still a long way to go. There is not much I can tell you about Jawan except the fact that I am having a great time as an actor. And Atlee, the director, it is a different kind of film. Everybody has seen his work. He makes outstanding mass-oriented films, again a genre I have never done. So, I wanted to try my hands on it. And I think me and Atlee have good chemistry. I bring in some (to the film), he brings in some. Whatever we have done of Jawan is thrilling and exciting.” 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: Chaar Kadam, Qaafirana, famous songs of late actor
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
Who is Leo Kalyan? The artist who sang at Sonam Kapoor's baby shower
Speed Reads
More
First-image
AIIMS Recruitment 2022: Vacancy for faculty posts, apply at aiimsnagpur.edu.in
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.