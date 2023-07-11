Headlines

Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda hospitalised, son Maninder requests fans to not believe in death rumours

Maninder Shinda went live on Facebook from Surinder Shinda's official page and clarified that his father is not on the ventilator.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 11, 2023, 10:02 PM IST

Due to heath issues, Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda has been admitted to a private hospital in Ludhiana. On Tuesday, his son Maninder Shinda gave a health update and cleared all rumours about his father's death.

Maninder Shinda went live on Facebook from his father's official page and clarified that his father is not on the ventilator. He needed treatment for quite some time and for this he has been admitted to the hospital. He urged people not to fall into any kind of rumours and false reports. He assured Surinder's fans and followers that he is fine and getting treated."

Maninder also assured that details related to his father will be shared through Surinder Shinda's social media handles. Singer's fans dropped their comments on Maninder's live and wish for Surinder's speedy recovery. Maninder also interacted with media outside the hospital and cleared all the rumours and shared details about his father's heath. Over the course of his career, Surinder Shinda has written a number of well-known songs that have resonated with listeners of all ages. His most popular songs include Jatt Jeona Morh, Putt Jattan De, Truck Billiya, Balbiro Bhabhi, and Kaher Singh Di Mout.

Meanwhile, three days of incessant rains hit Haryana's Ambala district and neighbouring Patiala of Punjab the worst, but could not dampen the spirit of the locals as they extended help to their neighbours stranded by waterlogging, bringing them food, water bottles and medicines.

At many places in the affected districts, people joined hands with the NDRF, police and the Army in relief and rescue operations.

"It is our duty as citizens to do our bit during this grave crisis," said Deepak Madan, a resident of Ambala city, who distributed food packets and clothes in the Manmohan Nagar residential colony. Rajesh Khosla, who runs an NGO, has been visiting affected areas in the Ambala district with food packets, water bottles and fruits for the affected people.

Heavy rainfall led to swelling of rivers and major canals were breached, inundating roads, residential colonies as well as tracts of agricultural fields. As water gushed into houses in parts of the two states, authorities raced to bring affected people to safety.

Breakdown in power and water supply in some of the worst-affected areas of Punjab and Haryana escalated people's problems. In Patiala's Urban Estate Phase area, residents helped each other in every possible way they could.

The governments in both states have stepped up efforts to provide relief to affected people. Relief shelters have been set up in the affected districts in the two states, including Rupnagar, Patiala, Mohali, Ambala and Panchkula. (With inputs from ANI and PTI)

