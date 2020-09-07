Prabhas adopts forest land in Hyderabad, donates Rs 2 crore

Actor Prabhas has decided to take up 1650 Acres of Khazipally Reserve Forest located Near Dundigal 20 Kms far from Hyderabad. The Adipurush actor handed over â‚¹2 Crore to forest officials for the development of this Reserve Forest.

For the uninformed, Prabhas along with Forest Minister Allola Indra Karan Reddy and Rajya Sabha MP Joginapally Santosh Kumar laid the foundation stone for Urban Forest Park. They observed the reserve forest from a temporary watchtower and later also planted a few saplings in the reserve forest region. The Forest department is going to convert a small portion of the Forest into an Urban forest park while the rest of the forest is going to be a conservation zone.

Kahajipalli reserve forest is known for its medicinal plants and it's extended in 3 compartments. The forest department is going to fence the entire 1650 acres and immediately start developing the Eco-park.

Speaking about the same, Prabhas stated that he was inspired by his friend, Rajya Sabha MP, Honourable Joginapally Santhosh Kumar to adopt the Khazipally forest area and would donate more in installments, depending on the progress of the work.

The actor requested the Forest department to develop the reserve forest so that it would create an additional lung space in HMDA limits and develop an Eco-park.

During the foundation stone laying ceremony, the actor said that it gave him immense pleasure to serve society by adopting the forest zone and added that he is ready to contribute more for the maintenance of the forest area, depending on the progress and the requirement.

Earlier, during a Green Indian Challenge program, Prabhas had promised to adopt at least 1,000 acres of forest area in the state, as suggested by the MP Santhosh Kumar. Now, after consulting with the forest officials, the actor decided to take responsibility for a portion of the Khajipally Reserve Forest.

On the work front, Prabhas had recently announced his upcoming projects, Radhe Shyam and Adipurush.