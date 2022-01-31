Mia Khalifa reacts to death rumours with a hilarious post- CHECK OUT

Celebrities across the world often come across trolls, sometimes they become victims of death hoaxes. Mia Khalifa is one of them, recently, news of her death circulated on social media.

As soon as the news of Mia Khalifa’s death circulated, her fans got worried about her as they were concerned about the former porn star. After this, Mia Khalia took to Twitter and posted a hilarious meme about the same. It read, “take out your dead, I am not dead yet! I feel fine.

The rumours circulated after her official Facebook profile showed the word ‘Remembering’ above her name. Moreover, it further mentioned, “We hope that people who love Mia Khalifa will find comfort in visiting their profile to remember and celebrate their life.”

Earlier, in an interview with BBC, Mia had opened up about her life experiences. She stated, “I don’t think low self-esteem discriminates against anyone. It doesn’t matter if you come from a great family or if you come from a not-so-great background, I struggled my entire childhood with weight and I never felt attractive or worthy of male attention, and suddenly in my first year of college, I start losing all this weight from making small changes and by the time I graduated, I was ready to make a bigger difference.”

She further mentioned, “I felt extremely self conscious about my breast because that was the first thing to go when I lost weight. I lost about 50 pounds and once I did that, I started garnering all this attention from men and I was never used to it, and I felt like unless I held on to it, and did what was asked of me to do or what was expected of me, it would go away and after feeling and what was like that validation, and you know, the compliments for the first time, I did not want that to go away.”