Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment
topStoriesenglish

Pop Kaun trailer: Kunal Kemmu finds his lost 'fathers' in Farhad Samji comedy; Satish Kaushik steals the show, say fans

The Disney+ Hotstar show Pop Kaun also stars Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Chunky Panday, Saurabh Shukla, Nupur Sanon, and Jamie Lever in lead roles.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 10, 2023, 05:05 PM IST

Pop Kaun trailer: Kunal Kemmu finds his lost 'fathers' in Farhad Samji comedy; Satish Kaushik steals the show, say fans
Satish Kaushik in Pop Kaun/YouTube Trailer screengrab

The streaming giant Disney+ Hotstar released the trailer of its upcoming comedy show Pop Kaun on Friday, March 10. The Farhad Samji directorial stars Kunal Kemmu, Satish Kaushik, Rajpal Yadav, Johnny Lever, Chunky Panday, Saurabh Shukla, Nupur Sanon, and Jamie Lever in the lead roles. 

The lovebirds Kunal Kemmu and Nupur Sanon want to get married but Nupur's father Saurabh Shukla first asks Kunal Kemmu to find his lost father. What ensues is a comedy of errors involving Johnny Lever, Chunky Panday, Rajpal Yadav, and the late actor Satish Kaushik who passed away on Thursday, March 9, at the age of 66.

The makers even dedicated the show to Satish Kaushik as they captioned its trailer, "A salute to the legend of comedy, #SatishKaushik, whose work made us smile for years. #HotstarSpecials #PopKaun - all episodes streaming from 17th March." 

The viewers also took to the comments section and said that the late actor steals the show in the 2-minute-long trailer.  A YouTube user wrote, "RIP Satish Kaushik sir! This industry will never forget you. You were a great and honorable person. You are still alive in your fan's heart", while another added, "I'll really miss Satish Kaushik sir. He was Legendary. He still tried to leave a smile on our faces and lots of laughter, while bidding his farewell. Much Love."

Some users also slammed the trailer as they claimed that Farhad Samji has copied WhatsApp jokes in the show. "Sirf Satish ji ko respect dene ke liye kuch bolunga nahi par yeh Samji ko bolo WhatsApp jokes copy karke na dikhaye please (Won't say anything to pay respects to Satish Ji but please ask Samji to not copy WhatsApp jokes and show us)", read a comment. Another user wrote, "Everybody is a legend of comedy but director ki wajah se mazza nhi aa raha hai (Everybody is a legend of comedy but we are not enjoying because of the director)".

For the unversed, Farhad Samji has directed Housefull 4, Bachchhan Paandey, and Salman Khan's upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. He has also helmed Entertainment and Housefull 3 along with his brother Sajid Samji.

READ | Anil Kapoor shares unseen photos with Satish Kaushik, pens moving tribute: 'I have lost my younger brother'

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
WPL auction 2023: From Richa Ghosh to Grace Scrivens, six young stars who could fetch big buck
Anant Ambani’s fiancée Radhika Merchant most expensive outfits: From Sabyasachi to Dolce and Gabbana
Photos: 7 lesser-known facts about Saif Ali Khan’s royal Pataudi Palace, check details inside
Sania Mirza's car collection can inspire envy, most expensive BMW costs Rs 1.7 crore, check photos
From studying medicine to modelling- Here's everything you need to know about Sara Tendulkar
Speed Reads
More
First-image
OAVS Teacher Recruitment 2023: Government job vacancies for 1010 TGT, PGT and other posts, know how to apply
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.