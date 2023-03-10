Pop Kaun trailer: Kunal Kemmu finds his lost 'fathers' in Farhad Samji comedy; Satish Kaushik steals the show, say fans

Satish Kaushik in Pop Kaun/YouTube Trailer screengrab

The streaming giant Disney+ Hotstar released the trailer of its upcoming comedy show Pop Kaun on Friday, March 10. The Farhad Samji directorial stars Kunal Kemmu, Satish Kaushik, Rajpal Yadav, Johnny Lever, Chunky Panday, Saurabh Shukla, Nupur Sanon, and Jamie Lever in the lead roles.

The lovebirds Kunal Kemmu and Nupur Sanon want to get married but Nupur's father Saurabh Shukla first asks Kunal Kemmu to find his lost father. What ensues is a comedy of errors involving Johnny Lever, Chunky Panday, Rajpal Yadav, and the late actor Satish Kaushik who passed away on Thursday, March 9, at the age of 66.

The makers even dedicated the show to Satish Kaushik as they captioned its trailer, "A salute to the legend of comedy, #SatishKaushik, whose work made us smile for years. #HotstarSpecials #PopKaun - all episodes streaming from 17th March."

The viewers also took to the comments section and said that the late actor steals the show in the 2-minute-long trailer. A YouTube user wrote, "RIP Satish Kaushik sir! This industry will never forget you. You were a great and honorable person. You are still alive in your fan's heart", while another added, "I'll really miss Satish Kaushik sir. He was Legendary. He still tried to leave a smile on our faces and lots of laughter, while bidding his farewell. Much Love."

Some users also slammed the trailer as they claimed that Farhad Samji has copied WhatsApp jokes in the show. "Sirf Satish ji ko respect dene ke liye kuch bolunga nahi par yeh Samji ko bolo WhatsApp jokes copy karke na dikhaye please (Won't say anything to pay respects to Satish Ji but please ask Samji to not copy WhatsApp jokes and show us)", read a comment. Another user wrote, "Everybody is a legend of comedy but director ki wajah se mazza nhi aa raha hai (Everybody is a legend of comedy but we are not enjoying because of the director)".

For the unversed, Farhad Samji has directed Housefull 4, Bachchhan Paandey, and Salman Khan's upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. He has also helmed Entertainment and Housefull 3 along with his brother Sajid Samji.



