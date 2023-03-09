Anil Kapoor shares unseen photos with Satish Kaushik, pens moving tribute: 'I have lost my younger brother'

Anil Kapoor-Satish Kaushik/Instagram

Anil Kapoor remembered his 'younger brother' Satish Kaushik by sharing a series of unseen pictures with him from the sets of their iconic film Mr. India to their last outing together in Thar last year. Kaushik passed away due to a heart attack in Gurugram in the wee hours of Thursday morning. He was 66.

Among his many memorable roles, Kaushik is fondly remembered for playing the role of Calendar in the 1987 film Mr. India directed by Shekhar Kapur, in which Anil Kapoor played the titular character. Amrish Puri played the main antagonist Mogambo in the film, which has become a cult classic over the years

Sharing a bunch of pictures with Kaushik, Anil Kapoor wrote in the caption: "The Laurels of the industry have lost their Hardy...the Three Musketeers have lost the most talented, generous and loving Musketeer and I have lost my younger brother...gone too soon...I love you Satish." By 'Three Musketeers', Anil meant him, Kaushik, and Anupam Kher.

In the first pictures, the Nayak actor could be seen posing with the late actor-filmmaker on the movie sets, while in the third and fourth pictures, all three friends - Anil, Anupam, and Kaushik -- are seen together. In the next two pictures, Anil and Kaushik are seen posing together in a cheerful mood. The last picture is a still from Thar.

In Satish Kaushik's first directorial Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja in 1993, Anil Kapoor starred as the main lead while Anupam Kher played the main antagonist. Later, the late filmmaker also directed Kapoor in Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai, Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain, and Badhaai Ho Badhaai.

Anil Kapoor is currently abroad so he couldn't attend Satish Kaushik's funeral, while Anupam Kher was present for his friend's last rites. Multiple other celebrities such as Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor, and others also paid their last respects to the late actor-filmmaker.



