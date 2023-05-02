Ponniyin Selvan 2 box office collection day 4: Mani Ratnam film shows no signs of slowing down, crosses Rs 200 crore

Vikram and Aishwarya Rai in Ponniyin Selvan 2

Poinniyin Selvan 2, the latest from Mani Ratnam, has not just passed the crucial Monday test but pretty much aced it. The historical epic not only avoided a significant drop in collections on its first Monday but registered a very strong day, taking it past Rs 100 crore in India and Rs 200 crore worldwide in just four days.

On Tuesday, Sacnilk reported that film saw a drop of only 23% on its first Monday, which is a very healthy hold for a fim of this size. The film earned Rs 23.25 crore net on its fourth day, taking its domestic net total so far to Rs 103.75 crore. Of this, Rs 80 crore has come from the Tamil version, with the Hindi and Telugu versions contributing Rs 9.1 crore each and Malayalam version accounting for Rs 5 crore.

So far, PS2 has earned at least Rs 20 crore in each of the four days since its release, a phenomenal achievement considering one of those days has been a weekday. The film has recorded excellent collection overseas too, taking its worldwide gross to Rs 212 crore. It is already the fifth-highest-grossing Indian film of the year and will certainly enter the top three by the end of today as well. The next target for PS2 should be Varisu’s lifetime haul of Rs 310 crore. Surpassing it will make the Mani Ratnam directorial the highest-grossing Tamil film of the year.

Ponniyin Selvan 2 is the clminating part of Ratnam’s adaptation of Kalki’s iconic Tamil novel series of the same name. The first part, which released last year, was a huge success itself, grossing Rs 493 crore worldwide. Trade experts believe that the mark may be beyond PS2’s reach but it should aim for Rs 400 crore at least.

The magnum opus features an ensemble cast of Vikram, Aishwarya Rai, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Prakash Raj.