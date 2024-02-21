Police issue summons to IPL star in model Tania Singh suicide case, relationship being probed

A cricketer who plays for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL has been issued summons by the Surat Police in connection with the suspected suicide of a model. Trigger warning: The following article contains descriptions of self-harm.

The suspected suicide of a model in Surat has taken a turn now with the police department issuing summons to cricketer Abhishek Sharma for questioning. Surat-based model Tania Singh died at her residence in the early hours of Monday. Police have registered a case of accidental death and are probing the suicide angle. In the early investigations, Abhishek’s name emerged as one of her friends and now he has been called for questioning.

Abhishek Sharma is an all-rounder who plays for Punjab in the domestic circuit, having been a regular for them in all formats for the last few years. The 23-year-old has also represented Sunrisers Hyderabad since 2018, playing 47 games for them. As per an Ahmedabad Mirror report, Police Inspector BU Barad of Vesu Police Station said there was no contact between the deceased and cricketer Abhishek Sharma for a long time, as per the call details. However, being friends with him, he will be called for questioning.





Tania Singh, 29, was a model, who was also engaged in fashion designing and event management. She has several pictures with Abhishek on her social media and the two had been in touch a few months ago. Tania was found dead at her residence in Surat’s posh area of Vesu. Police sad that the death was due to hanging. As per Mirror, police suspect a love affair behind Tania’s suicide and is checking out call details of her mobile.

The Times of India reported that the involvement of a ‘youth’ is being probed in the matter. The daily quoted Assistant Commissioner of Police (G division) VR Malhotra as saying, “We have registered a case of accidental death in the suicide. We are taking statements of witnesses. We have also sought details of CDR-IPDR from telecom companies. Once we receive the details, we will send notice to concerned persons if it is necessary to take their statements.” No arrest has been made in the matter so far.