Pawan Kalyan threatens legal action against those spreading 'false news' about his rumoured separation with wife

Pawan Kalyan with third wife Anna Lezhneva

Popular Telugu actor and politician Pawan Kalyan has issued a strong statement against those spreading rumors about the actor’s divorce from his third wife Anna Lezhneva and threatened to take legal action against 'false news'.

On Friday, Janasena Party took to its official Twitter handle and warned to take serious legal action against those who posted ‘false’ articles on the personal life of Pawan Kalyan. The tweet read, “@JanaSenaParty will take serious legal action against those who have posted false articles and obscene posts on the personal life of Janasena leader Shri @PawanKalyan. We will take action against the leaders and activists of the ruling @YSRCParty along with their associated YouTube channels and various media organizations."

The statement issued by the political party read as follows, “This is to inform you that the Janasena Party legal cell noticed the false news and rumours circulating in social media, and news websites about family relations of Sri. K.Pawan Kalyan garu with his wife Smt.Anna Konidala., with malafide intention to create havoc in the minds of the huge followers of Sri. Pawan kalyan garu and Janasena, activists and in general public. The persons with vested interest are spreading this false, baseless, and concocted news on social media. It dearly shows that there are some abettors behind it and they conspire to humiliate the party cadre and create disturbance in public peace and tranquillity and utilize the same to fulfill their evil purposes. Hence, it hereby demands the above-said criminal conspired persons to pray unconditional apology for defamation and disclose the concealment of the conspiracy through the same social media without any delay. If not so, it is constrained to take legal action against all the persons who are circulating false news and are also liable for wanton provocation, defamation, criminal conspiracy, and abetment under sections 153,499,500 and 120-B read with 34 Indian Penal Code and also other sections at the time of filing of the case.”

The rumours of Pawan Kalyan’s divorce from his third wife Anna Lezhneva started when she was absent from Varun Tej’s Engagement and cradle function of Ram Charan and Upasana’s daughter. The couple tied the knot in 2013 and have two children. However, Pawan Kalyan also issued a statement earlier dismissing the rumors of their alleged divorce and confirming continued harmony between the two.

