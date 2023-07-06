Is Pawan Kalyan’s marriage with Anna Lezhneva on the rocks? Actor issues official statement — Find out what he says

Pawan Kalyan and Anna Lezhneva tied the knot in 2013. (Credits: Twitter)

For some quite time now, there have been persistent rumours of South star Pawan Kalyan and his third wife, Anna Lezhneva, separating. Several reports suggested that the couple has decided to part ways after being married for a decade. However, now speculations of their separation have finally been addressed. The Bheemla Nayak actor has dismissed all such claims. Pawan Kalyan shared an official statement on the matter through the Twitter handle of his political party, Jana Sena. The statement suggests that all is well between the couple, hopefully putting an end to the separation rumours once and for all.

Even though Pawan Kalyan has a personal Twitter handle, he chooses to share official statements through his party account.

Sharing a picture of the actor and Anna Lezhneva, the tweet, when loosely translated, reads, “Pawan Kalyan and his wife Ana Konidela performed puja after completing the first stage of his political rally, Varahi Yatra. They participated in the puja that was held at their residence in Hyderabad. In the next few days, the second phase of Varahi Yatra will begin, and Pawan Kalyan will reach Mangalagiri to participate in the meetings.”

Check:

జనసేన పార్టీ అధ్యక్షులు శ్రీ పవన్ కళ్యాణ్ గారు, శ్రీమతి అనా కొణిదెల గారు - వారాహి విజయ యాత్ర తొలి దశ దిగ్విజయంగా పూర్తి చేసుకొన్న సందర్భంగా హైదరాబాద్ లోని తమ నివాసంలో నిర్వహించిన పూజాదికాలలో పాల్గొన్నారు. శాస్త్రోక్తంగా చేపట్టిన ఈ ధార్మిక విధులను శ్రీ పవన్ కళ్యాణ్, శ్రీమతి అనా… pic.twitter.com/x3WJ5iUtQv — JanaSena Party (@JanaSenaParty) July 5, 2023

Pawan Kalyan and wife’s split rumours start doing the rounds recently

Rumours of Pawan Kalyan and Anna Lezhneva splitting started gaining momentum after the latter did not attend any celebrations that recently took place in the Mega family. The family recently got together for two major occasions — Varun Tej’s engagement to Lavanya Tripathi and the birth of Ram Charan and Upasana’s daughter, Klin Kaara Konidela. Anna Lezhneva was absent from both these events.

Pawan Kalyan and Anna Lezhneva tied the knot in 2013 and are parents to two children, Polena Anjana Pawanova and Mark Shankar Pawanovich. The couple got into a relationship during the shoot of their 2011 Telugu drama, Teen Maar.

Pawan Kalyan's professional commitments

Pawan Kalyan has four promising projects, including Samuthirakani's Bro, Sujeeth’s directorial, OG, Harish Shankar's action comedy, Ustaad Bhagat Singh, and Krish Jagarlamudi's period action drama, Hari Hara Veera Mallu.