Noted classical singer Pandit Deepak Chatterjee passes away at 87

Deepak Chatterjee

Veteran Indian classical singer Pandit Deepak Chatterjee also awarded the title of 'Rasikrang, passed away on Monday morning. The noted artist has composed over 200 bandishes in different ragas. Chatterjee was 87 years old and he died due to age-related problems. The artist's daughter Vidisha confirmed Pandit's demise.

As per the report of PTI, Vidisha said, "He had breathing issues in the morning, so we took him to a hospital where he was declared brought dead." Vidhisa further added Deepak attended a concert on Sunday.

Belonging to the Gwalior-Rampur Sahaswan gharana and an eminent vocalist of the Bhatt parampara, Chatterjee penned his first ever bandish in the raga Yaman in the year 1953 in Allahabad.

Having performed in various countries, such as the US, the UK, Australia, Canada, the Netherlands and Germany, he made great efforts to popularise Hindustani classical music among audiences, both in India and abroad.

He served as a professor at Delhi University for 15 years, until his retirement in 2000. He is also the author of "Rasik Rang Rachana" (2016), a collection of bandishes for over 84 ragas and about 100 compositions written by him. The cremation of Chatterjee will take place on Tuesday at Antim Niwas crematorium, Noida. He is survived by his wife Rita Chatterjee, a son and a daughter.