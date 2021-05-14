"Not possible without your support': Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma on raising Rs 11.3 crore for COVID-19 relief

As India continues to struggle with the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, various celebrities have come to the forefront to step up the fight against the deadly virus.

Last week, Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli and Bollywood superstar Anushka Sharma kickstarted a seven-day fundraising campaign #InThisTogether on the crowd-funding platform Ketto and contributed Rs 2 crore for the initiative. The couple aimed at raising Rs 7 crore for COVID relief in India.

The campaign ended on Friday (May 14) and managed to collect over a whopping Rs 11.3 crore (Rs. 11,39,11,820) for COVID relief. Taking to their respective Instagram handles, Virat and Anushka shared a video thanking everyone for their support. “Our hearts are filled with gratitude after witnessing the kind of help we have received from you,” the video was captioned.

Also read Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma thank everyone for their support to fundraiser for COVID-19 relief

“We thank you for invaluable contribution. Our Ketto campaign has now come to an end. We have surpassed the target, thanks to you. All the funds will go Act Grants, who are working tirelessly for covid relief in our country. Your contribution will help the country fight the pandemic. This wouldn’t have been possible without your support,” the couple said in the video.

Virushka also appealed to people to continue help each other, “wear a mask, sanitise regularly, socially distance and get vaccinated as soon as possible.”

In another post, the couple wrote, "Truly amazed and humbled by the spirit of solidarity that you all have shown. We are proud to announce that we have raised more than our initial target and it will go a long way to save lives. Thank you for your overwhelming support in helping the people of India. This wouldn’t be possible without you. Jai Hind.” In the post

Also read Aditya Chopra diverts entire YRF 50 celebration budget to COVID-19 aid

Various other celebrities like Ashay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Salman Khan, Huma Quershi, Sonu Sood, Amitabh Bachchan, among others have extended their support in India’s fight against COVID-19.