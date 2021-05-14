Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma thank everyone for their support to fundraiser for COVID-19 relief

Team India skipper Virat Kohli and wife and actor Anushka Sharma have managed to receive the required contribution and more for the fundraiser they started in order to provide for the COVID-19 relief during the crisis India is going through.

The fundraiser which was aimed to raise INR 7 crore in partnership with Ketto was started by the couple last Saturday, May 7, and ran for a week. Out of 7 crores, Kohli and Anushka donated 2 crores and invited the donations from general public to help the ones in need.

Not just they were able to achieve their target, they were able to comfortably cross it as the people donated in the fundraiser generously as they were able to raise INR 11 crores 39 Lakh 11 thousand Eight hundred 20 (Rs. 11,39,11,820).

Taking to their social media, both Kohli and Anushka expressed their gratitude to everyone who supported the cause and helped them raise the funds in space of just 7 days.

Words fall short to express how overwhelmed we feel to have exceeded our target not once, but twice, thanks to each one of you. To everyone who has donated, shared, & helped in any way, I want to say a big thank you. We are #InThisTogether & we will overcome this together," wrote Virat Kohli.

Also read Anushka Sharma and Sakshi Dhoni are school time friends, photo goes VIRAL

Words fall short to express how overwhelmed we feel to have exceeded our target not once, but twice, thanks to each one of you. To everyone who has donated, shared, & helped in any way, I want to say a big thank you. We are #InThisTogether & we will overcome this together. pic.twitter.com/M7NeqDc532 May 14, 2021

Truly amazed and humbled by the spirit of solidarity that you all have shown. We are proud to announce that we have raised more than our initial target and it will go a long way to save lives. Thank you for your overwhelming support in helping the people of India. This wouldn’t be possible without you. Jai Hind," Anushka Sharma captioned the post of gratitude on Instagram.

India has been going through a devastating second wave of COVID-19 where the people have been struggling for oxygen cylinders, hospital beds as the country record 4,000 deaths due to the coronavirus for the third straight day.