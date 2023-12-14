Not Allu Arjun, but this superstar was Sukumar's first choice for superhit Pushpa The Rise

Allu Arjun was not the first choice of filmmaker Sukumar for the 2021 superhit Pushpa The Rise.

This year, Allu Arjun created history by becoming the first-ever Telugu actor to win a National Award. The actor received the award for his performance in the 2021 film Pushpa The Rise. However, do you know that the actor was not filmmaker Sukumar's first choice for the film?

Yes, Before Allu Arjun, Sukumar offered the 2021 superhit film Pushpa The Rise to another South superstar who turned the offer due to creative differences. The film was offered to none other than Mahesh Babu. Sukumar and Mahesh Babu had earlier worked together in 2014 film 1: Nenokkadine.

Revealing the reason for rejecting Pushpa The Rise, Mahesh Babu took to his Twitter and wrote, "Due to creative differences, my film with Sukumar is not happening. I wish him all the best on the announcement of his new project. Respect always for a film maker par exellence. 1 Nenokkadine will remain as a cult classic. Enjoyed every moment working on that film."

Helmed by Sukumar, Pushpa The Rise, other than Allu Arjun, Pushpa The Rise also starred Rashmika Mandanna and Fahad Faasil along with others in key roles. Apart from Allu Arjun's win, Devi Sri Prasad also won the National Film Award for Best Music Direction for Pushpa: The Rise for composing chartbuster songs such as Srivalli, Oo Antava, and Saami Saami among others. Samantha Ruth Prabhu's dancer number also garnered much praise from the audience.

Now, the filmmaker as well as the cast is all set to enthrall the audience once again with the sequel of the film titled, Pushpa The Rule. Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahad Faasil reprise their role in the film which is set to hit the theatres on August 15, 2024. The film will clash with Rohit Shetty's Singham Again on Independence day.

Meanwhile, talking about Mahesh Babu, the actor is all set to enthrall the audience with his upcoming movie Guntur Kaaram. Telugu-language action masala film written and directed by Trivikram Srinivas, and produced by S. Radha Krishna through Haarika & Hassine Creations. It also stars Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Jagapathi Babu, Ramya Krishna, Jayaram, and Prakash Raj.