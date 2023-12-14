Headlines

Meet Charu Shankar, Ranbir's on-screen mom in Animal who is fitness instructor, age gap between them will surprise you

Not Allu Arjun, but this superstar was Sukumar's first choice for superhit Pushpa The Rise

Major setback for India as star player likely to miss South Africa Test series

Shah Rukh Khan reacts to Chris Gayle's viral video of dancing to Lutt Putt Gaya: 'Universe boss hits it out of the park'

‘No better way…:’ David Warner hits back at critics after scoring ton in AUS vs PAK Test

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet Charu Shankar, Ranbir's on-screen mom in Animal who is fitness instructor, age gap between them will surprise you

Kangana Ranaut has this to say about Smriti Irani opposing paid leaves for women during periods: ‘It's not some...'

Meet man who was once top actor, quit acting after string of flops, is married to a star, took a decision which...

5 players PBKS should target in IPL 2024 auction

Flowers that bloom at night

10 offbeat places in Uttarakhand to visit

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui beats Mannara Chopra to become the first captain

Parliament Security Breach: Who Is BJP MP Pratap Simha Who Gave Lok Sabha Passes To Intruders?

Chandrayaan 3 to Atiq Ahmed, What are the top searches on Google in India 2023?

Meet Charu Shankar, Ranbir's on-screen mom in Animal who is fitness instructor, age gap between them will surprise you

Meet man who was once top actor, quit acting after string of flops, is married to a star, took a decision which...

Not Allu Arjun, but this superstar was Sukumar's first choice for superhit Pushpa The Rise

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Not Allu Arjun, but this superstar was Sukumar's first choice for superhit Pushpa The Rise

Allu Arjun was not the first choice of filmmaker Sukumar for the 2021 superhit Pushpa The Rise.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 14, 2023, 09:16 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

This year, Allu Arjun created history by becoming the first-ever Telugu actor to win a National Award. The actor received the award for his performance in the 2021 film Pushpa The Rise. However, do you know that the actor was not filmmaker Sukumar's first choice for the film?

Yes, Before Allu Arjun, Sukumar offered the 2021 superhit film Pushpa The Rise to another South superstar who turned the offer due to creative differences. The film was offered to none other than Mahesh Babu. Sukumar and Mahesh Babu had earlier worked together in 2014 film 1: Nenokkadine.

Revealing the reason for rejecting Pushpa The Rise, Mahesh Babu took to his Twitter and wrote, "Due to creative differences, my film with Sukumar is not happening. I wish him all the best on the announcement of his new project. Respect always for a film maker par exellence. 1 Nenokkadine will remain as a cult classic. Enjoyed every moment working on that film."

Helmed by Sukumar, Pushpa The Rise, other than Allu Arjun, Pushpa The Rise also starred Rashmika Mandanna and Fahad Faasil along with others in key roles. Apart from Allu Arjun's win, Devi Sri Prasad also won the National Film Award for Best Music Direction for Pushpa: The Rise for composing chartbuster songs such as Srivalli, Oo Antava, and Saami Saami among others. Samantha Ruth Prabhu's dancer number also garnered much praise from the audience.

Now, the filmmaker as well as the cast is all set to enthrall the audience once again with the sequel of the film titled, Pushpa The Rule. Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahad Faasil reprise their role in the film which is set to hit the theatres on August 15, 2024. The film will clash with Rohit Shetty's Singham Again on Independence day.

Meanwhile, talking about Mahesh Babu, the actor is all set to enthrall the audience with his upcoming movie Guntur Kaaram. Telugu-language action masala film written and directed by Trivikram Srinivas, and produced by S. Radha Krishna through Haarika & Hassine Creations. It also stars Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Jagapathi Babu, Ramya Krishna, Jayaram, and Prakash Raj.

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Shloka Mehta looks ethereal in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla multicolour lehenga, see pics

'Even if we get more screens...': Salaar producer Vijay Kiragandur on Prabhas-starrer's 'ugly fights' with SRK's Dunki

Meet fitness influencer Pawan Sahu, India's top YouTube breakout creator of 2023; know about his earnings, net worth

World's richest man ever owned half the gold of world, much richer than Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Gautam Adani, Musk

Mission Start Ab trailer: 10 startups vie to become India's next unicorn in Shark Tank rival, release date out

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE