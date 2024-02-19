Not Akshay Kumar, but this Hollywood star was Shankar’s first choice to play antagonist opposite Rajinikanth in 2.0

Akshay Kumar thrilled the audience with his spine-chilling performance as the antagonist in one of India's most expensive films 2.0 which also starred Rajinikanth. However, do you know that he was not the first choice of filmmaker Shankar?

Well yes, Shankar revealed in a press conference that before Akshay Kumar, they wanted to cast a Hollywood star as the antagonist of the film, however, it couldn't be possible. The Hollywood actor the filmmaker wanted to star in was none other than Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Shankar revealed the reason behind not being able to cast Arnold Schwarzenegger and said, "We had thought of casting Arnold. We had talked and allotted dates also. But somehow things did not work out as the contracts of Hollywood and India are contradictory. So we thought of looking at a good cast from the Indian film industry," as quoted by PTI.

He further added how Akshay Kumar came on board and revealed that the actor was in touch with Lyca Productions (producers of 2.0) for the Hindi remake of Kaththi and that's when the 51-year-old actor was heavily recommended for the role. He said, "Everyone told me to consider Akshay and I also thought it would be nice. I narrated the story to him and he said yes."

Akshay Kumar earlier took to his Twitter and sharing his look from the film wrote, "For an actor who never puts makeup, 2.0 was a different story altogether. To get this look right, I think I must’ve taken longer than the female lead."

Made on a whopping budget of Rs 543 crore, the film is considered to be one of the most expensive Indian films ever. Helmed by S Shankar, the film starred Rajinikanth, Amy Jackson, and Akshay Kumar in lead roles and was a major critical and commercial success. The film broke several box office records and collected Rs 723.30 crore worldwide.